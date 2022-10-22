ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106

Percentages: FG .523, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Prince 3-5, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Towns 1-3, Nowell 1-6, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Russell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 5, Towns 3,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 130, Sacramento 125

SACRAMENTO (125) Barnes 1-1 2-4 4, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Sabonis 6-10 7-8 19, Fox 11-20 3-3 26, Huerter 3-14 2-2 9, Holmes 6-8 3-4 15, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 6-14 0-0 16, Metu 1-3 2-2 4, Davis 3-6 1-2 7, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 7, Monk 6-15 0-0 16. Totals 47-100 20-25 125.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 117, Washington 107

Percentages: FG .494, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Amest Tribune

Cast your vote for the top Ames-area high school athlete of the week for Oct. 16-22

Four area teams and five individual runners qualified for state in cross country during the qualifying meets held Oct. 19 and 20. The Ames girls team and two Little Cyclone boys runners — Zach Lenkaitis and Ahmed Aldamak — qualified from the Class 4A qualifying meet in Indianola Oct. 19. The Little Cyclone girls, ranked sixth in 4A, placed second as a team at Indianola. ...
AMES, IA
Radio Iowa

Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/24/22

2. Dowling Catholic (8-1), LW #2 vs Davenport West. 10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3), LW #9 vs #8 Linn-Mar 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0), LW #2 vs CR Washington. 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0), LW #3 vs Fort Madison. 4. Carlisle (7-1), LW #4 vs Newton. 5. Iowa City Liberty (8-1), LW...
IOWA CITY, IA

