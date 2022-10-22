ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic

Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA girls soccer sectional tournament brackets

The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament was seeded on Monday and now the matchups are set. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who is playing who in the sectional playoffs. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer recap: Kaiser directs Montville over Roxbury

Ian Kaiser had a goal and an assist for Montville in its 2-1 victory over Roxbury Saturday in Montville. Patrick Ferrare also scored for the Mustangs (10-5-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 13 Old Tappan defeats Demarest

Old Tappan, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled by Demarest 41-14 in Demarest to improve to 7-1. With the win, Old Tappan remains in second place in the North 3 Group with Hillside nipping at its heels. The top 16 teams in each public school group will qualify for the postseason.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

MKA over Nutley - Boys soccer recap

Joey Nigro recorded two goals and an assist in Montclair Kimberley Academy’s 3-0 shutout over Nutley in Montclair. Andrew Avalos made seven saves to earn the shutout for MKA (10-6-1). Braedan Keegan added on one goal to the win. Nutley fell to 6-8-1 on the season. Thank you for...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

