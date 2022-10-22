Georgia Tech took control early in the first set, claiming nine of 10 points to speed ahead, 12-3. Syracuse would climb all the way back within a point to trail 16-15, but the Yellow Jackets responded with a four-point run to extend the lead to 20-15. The White and Gold closed the door shortly after, taking four of the final five points as a Moss kill put a stamp on set one, 25-18.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO