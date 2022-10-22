Read full article on original website
No. 10 Yellow Jackets Slice Through Orange for Sweep
Georgia Tech took control early in the first set, claiming nine of 10 points to speed ahead, 12-3. Syracuse would climb all the way back within a point to trail 16-15, but the Yellow Jackets responded with a four-point run to extend the lead to 20-15. The White and Gold closed the door shortly after, taking four of the final five points as a Moss kill put a stamp on set one, 25-18.
Kickoff, TV Set for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is looking for its fourth-straight win at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium, after beating the Hokies on the road in 2014, 2016 and 2018 (the teams did not meet in 2020 due to schedule restructure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic).Prior to its last three wins in Blacksburg, Va., the Yellow Jackets were 0-4 all-time at Virginia Tech. VT leads the all-time series between the squads, 11-7.
Tech Concludes Competition at ITA Southeast Regionals
THE FLATS – After three days of competition, the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team concluded competition at the ITA Southeast Regionals in Tallahassee, Fla. The Jackets made it to third round of play in both the main draw singles and doubles. After earning wins in the first two...
Jackets Prevail against JSU in First Exhibition
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech held tough on Sunday afternoon in the first action against an opponent this fall, tying Jacksonville State 5-5 in the first game of the day, before winning the second game, 5-2. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks played a doubleheader of two 7-inning games on the day at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
Tai, Jackets Top Leaderboard at Golf Club of Georgia
Live Leaderboard (Golfstat) Tech Schedule and Results Golf Club of Georgia. Alpharetta, Ga. – Freshman Hiroshi Tai fired a 7-under-par 65 Friday to share the individual lead, and Georgia Tech shot a 12-under-par 276 to grab a share of the team lead after the opening round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.
Baseball Readies for First Fall Exhibition
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball will play host to Jacksonville State for the first of its two fall exhibitions on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks will play a predetermined 14-inning game beginning at 1 p.m. The...
