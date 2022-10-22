ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 42, Pratt 14

Anderson County 35, Prairie View 20

Andover Central 21, Valley Center 7

Atchison 59, KC Wyandotte 18

Attica/Argonia 60, Oxford 40

Augusta 21, Winfield 20

Axtell 68, Doniphan West 0

BV North 25, St. James Academy 20

BV Northwest 28, Bishop Miege 21

Beloit 22, Hays-TMP-Marian 0

Blue Valley 25, BV West 22

Bonner Springs 33, KC Schlagle 30, OT

Bucklin 68, Satanta 32

Burrton 41, Altoona-Midway 40

Cair Paravel 62, Maranatha Academy 12

Caney Valley 36, Riverton 0

Canton-Galva 62, Rural Vista 0

Central Plains 46, Wilson 12

Centralia 59, Pleasant Ridge 16

Chanute 50, Labette County 20

Chaparral 35, Haven 0

Chapman 40, Clearwater 37

Chase County 64, Madison/Hamilton 0

Cheney 41, Halstead 0

Cherryvale 38, Neodesha 0

Cheylin 52, Golden Plains 0

Circle 40, Mulvane 14

Clay Center 24, Marysville 14

Clifton-Clyde 60, Bennington 14

Columbus 30, Parsons 6

Conway Springs 42, Hutchinson Trinity 7

Cunningham 1, Southern Cloud 0

DeSoto, Mo. 31, Basehor-Linwood 21

Derby 49, Newton 20

Dighton 46, Minneola 0

Dodge City 42, Wichita Southeast 23

Douglass 47, Bluestem 16

El Dorado 38, Independence 33, 2OT

Ell-Saline 50, Lincoln 18

Ellis 50, Syracuse 0

Eudora 35, Paola 0

Fort Scott 50, Coffeyville 44, 2OT

Fredonia 14, Eureka 8

Galena 14, Frontenac 13

Girard 41, Burlington 18

Goddard-Eisenhower 21, Goddard 14

Great Bend 35, Garden City 28

Greeley County 53, Triplains-Brewster 6

Hanover 36, Frankfort 33

Hartford 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Hays 56, Topeka 6

Highland Park 62, KC Washington 48

Hill City 48, Oberlin-Decatur 0

Hillsboro 55, Lyons 14

Hodgeman County 40, South Barber 30

Hoisington 35, Cimarron 0

Holcomb 58, Southwest 7

Holton 53, Jefferson West 7

Hugoton 45, Goodland 16

Humboldt 48, West Franklin 6

Hutchinson 28, Andover 6

Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Norwich 22

Ingalls 100, Deerfield 87

Inman 58, Medicine Lodge 6

Iola 32, Santa Fe Trail 14

Jackson Heights 27, Onaga 0

Jayhawk Linn 40, Erie 0

Jefferson North 38, Mission Valley 14

Junction City 53, Emporia 36

KC Bishop Ward 41, Osawatomie 8

KC East Christian 80, Northland Christian, Mo. 6

KC Piper 31, Topeka Seaman 13

KC Sumner 38, East (Kansas City), Mo. 0

KC Sumner 52, Burden Central 20

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita Heights 27

Kingman 40, Garden Plain 7

Lakeside 44, Pike Valley 14

Lakin 44, Larned 38

Lansing 54, KC Turner 0

Lawrence 56, SM West 20

Lawrence Free State 31, Olathe North 19

Leavenworth 24, Shawnee Heights 19

Lebo 64, Crest 28

Liberal 42, Ulysses 19

Linn 68, BV Randolph 58

Little River 60, Goessel 14

Louisburg 20, Spring Hill 17

Lyndon 60, Burlingame 59

Macksville 62, Kiowa County 0

Maize 59, Wichita Campus 14

Maize South 56, Salina South 27

Manhattan 56, Wichita Northwest 28

Marmaton Valley 58, St. Paul 56

McPherson 49, Buhler 6

Meade 59, Elkhart 7

Minneapolis 26, Riley County 0

Moscow 52, Rolla 0

Moundridge 52, Herington 12

Nemaha Central 24, Sabetha 7

Ness City 58, La Crosse 24

Northeast-Arma 14, Southeast 6

Northern Valley 76, Western Plains-Healy 31

Oakley 1, Stanton County 0

Olathe East 34, SM Northwest 33

Olathe Northwest 24, SM North 7

Olathe West 43, SM South 14

Olpe 50, Central Heights 13

Osborne 72, Fairfield 6

Oskaloosa 40, Valley Falls 20

Oswego 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0

Pawnee Heights 52, Natoma 32

Peabody-Burns 76, Centre 31

Perry-Lecompton 46, Royal Valley 8

Phillipsburg 28, Plainville 21

Pittsburg 38, Wichita North 7

Pretty Prairie 52, Solomon 36

Rawlins County 46, Hoxie 18

Remington 49, Belle Plaine 7

Rock Creek 46, Concordia 20

Rockhurst, Mo. 41, KC Harmon 0

Rossville 50, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 6

Russell 42, Norton 19

Salina Central 49, Arkansas City 8

Salina Sacred Heart 7, Republic County 6

Scott City 48, Colby 0

Sedgwick 35, Marion 32

Silver Lake 41, Atchison County 30

Smith Center 56, Valley Heights 12

Smoky Valley 42, Nickerson 0

South Central 94, St. John 46

Southeast Saline 46, Ellsworth 7

St. Francis 28, Wheatland-Grinnell 6

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 42, Wakefield 8

St. Mary’s 58, McLouth 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, BV Southwest 23

Stafford 38, Kinsley 34

Sterling 38, Ellinwood 14

Sublette 54, Spearville 34

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Logan/Palco 0

Tescott 52, Chase 6

Thunder Ridge 42, Wallace County 6

Tonganoxie 55, Ottawa 13

Trego 52, Pratt Skyline 6

Troy 65, Riverside 0

Victoria 52, Otis-Bison 0

Wabaunsee 56, Horton 14

Wamego 49, Abilene 0

Washburn Rural 81, Topeka West 12

Washington County 64, Rock Hills 22

Waverly 46, Southern Coffey 0

Wellington 29, Rose Hill 7

Wellsville 42, Baldwin 0

West Elk 54, Yates Center 6

Wetmore 66, Chetopa 0

Wichita Bishop Carroll 34, Wichita East 30

Wichita Collegiate 28, Hesston 21

Wichita County 57, South Gray 0

Wichita Independent 58, Udall 8

Wichita South 37, Wichita West 12

Wichita Trinity 41, Baxter Springs 36

Wilson 52, Otis-Bison 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

