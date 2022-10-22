ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Somersworth, New Hampshire, Man Featured in Apple Watch Commercial

Can you imagine? You're out enjoying one of your favorite winter activities, and all of a sudden, things go terribly wrong to the point that your life is in danger? To make matters worse, there is no one around to help you! This scary scenario was a reality for William Rogers from Somersworth, New Hampshire, last year. You might remember seeing the story on WMUR. William was out ice skating on Salmon Falls river on a gorgeous day in March. All of a sudden, he fell through the ice, and things got serious.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
102.9 WBLM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Artificial wildlife spotted at Tilton Island Park

TILTON — When a flock of pink plastic flamingos landed this month on Tilton Island Park in the middle of the Winnipesaukee River, there was immediate speculation that they might have arrived to help raise money for the restoration of the town’s unique pedestrian bridge. The bridge, which...
TILTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob

Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
thelocalne.ws

185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills

There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

RV catches fire in Meredith; no one injured, officials say

MEREDITH, N.H. — No one was hurt in an RV fire in Meredith, officials said. The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the area of Route 25 and Pleasant Street. According to the Center Harbor Fire Department, the RV was well-involved upon arrival and had started to spread to a nearby building.
MEREDITH, NH
94.9 HOM

This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State

Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
NEWFIELDS, NH
WMUR.com

Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Winchester Pickle Festival

Monday, October 24th — Tonight, Sean McDonald heads to the annual Winchester Pickle Festival. Thousands come from all over New England to relish in the event--it's kind of a big dill. Plus, last year a group of teens from NH were getting ready to appear in The Macy's Thanksgiving...
WINCHESTER, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M

PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
PRINCETON, MA
Boston

These are the creepiest haunted hotels in New England, according to Thrillist

America has many haunted hotels, according to Thrillist, which recently highlighted six spooky stays in New England. The website named the creepiest, most mysterious haunted hotels in every state and included Captain Grant’s Inn in Preston, Conn.; Colonial Inn in Concord, Mass.; Fairfield Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine; Graduate Providence in Providence, R.I.; Green Mountain Inn in Stowe, Vermont; and Tilton Inn in Tilton, N.H.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
