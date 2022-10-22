ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
College football Week 8 winners, losers, overreactions: Miami hits another low as Oregon continues to soar

Miami pulled off what was regarded by many as the coup of the century by stealing Mario Cristobal from Oregon after the Hurricanes alum won a pair of Pac-12 championships as coach of the Ducks. When Cristobal landed 11 highly touted transfers to join heralded quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the hype train was primed and ready. The U was back. Then the season began.
USC Rises in AP and Coaches Polls During Bye Week

The USC Trojans moved up in the AP and Coaches Polls despite not playing this weekend. The Trojans now rank No. 10 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. Last week, USC was No. 12 in both polls following a one-point road loss to a ranked Utah team. USC is tied with Wake Forest at No. 10 in the AP Poll. The Trojans are just eight points behind the Demon Deacons in the Coaches Poll.
NFL investigating refs who allegedly asked Mike Evans for autographs

The NFL is investigating two refs seen on video asking Mike Evans for an autograph after the Panthers-Buccaneers game on Sunday. Most NFL actions can be explained by asking the simple question: what’s best for the shield? That’s why when (some) executives, all players, and anyone tangentially related to the league do anything to damage its reputation, the NFL tends to react forcefully.
Florida Men’s Basketball: Gators in the NBA

As the NBA regular season has kicked off with the first few matchups out of the way for most teams, Hail Florida Hail looks to highlight the former Gators balling out on NBA teams. With just 6 active players in the NBA, the Florida Gators may not have the largest...
