Daily Mail

Jacinta Price blasts 'selfish' Australian netball stars telling athletes to 'suck it up' and not to judge the mining billionaire for the actions of her family - as the entire racist interview her dad gave comes to light

Many Indigenous academics and politicians have lined up to support Australian netballers after they protested having Gina Rinehart's company name on their uniform. However, outspoken Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Price argues Mrs Rinehart is a 'pioneer' for Aboriginal Australians who should not be judged by the sins of her father.

