Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting
A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
Public assistance needed in search of 17-year-old runaway girl
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Garmon-Mercado was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo, on Oct. 14 at 4:25 p.m. wearing a grey hoody sweater, black shorts, blue slippers and carrying a book in her hand.
Downed Utility Pole Closes Kaumana Drive In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an alert message on Saturday night, asking the public to avoid Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive. UPDATE – (October 23) – Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive in Hilo was opened Sunday morning, police report.
Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash
Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman
Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Woman veers off road and dies in collision in Pahoa
The Hawaii Police Department reported the death of a 49-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Pahoa.
Hawai‘i police seek help finding 15-year-old runaway
A 15-year-old girl previously reported as a runaway and located last week has run away again, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Uilani Ahuna was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and floral print bike shorts.
24 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
Body found in Hawaii pool prompts investigation
Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead
A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
Woman killed in Pahoa after crashing into rock wall
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after she crashed her car into a rock wall. According to reports, police responded to the scene around 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A driver in a Mazda sedan traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard did not make a right curve onto Welea Street, and ran off the left side road into a rock wall.
‘They acted on instinct’: County official praises lifeguards who pulled body from Hilo public pool
Tuesday morning at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Stadium started as any other day. Four lifeguards arrived at 6:30 a.m., beginning their routine of walking around the county facility in Hilo to check for vandalism, theft and break-ins because the area has a history of this kind of crime. Around...
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 24, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:15 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides.
'Let this be a lesson': Residents urge visitors to heed caution after a double drowning off Maui
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
Police Identify Victim In Puna Murder
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaiʻi - A 47-year-old Mountain View man was found dead, an apparent victim of a single gunshot to the head. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police have identified the apparent homicide victim found earlier this week in Puna as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of Mountain View.
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
Aloha ‘Īlio Rescue to host dog costume contest, adoption event for Halloween
Aloha ‘Īlio Rescue is hosting its annual Howl-ween costume contest and adoption event on Oct. 29. The event will take place at 275 E. Kawili St. from noon to 5 p.m. There will be food trucks. The costume contest will take place from 1-1:30 p.m. There will be...
Plans Detail New Hilo Medical Center Building
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The new building will provide space for up to 75 new healthcare jobs and "is essential to enhance medical services", officials say. (BIVN) – The latest issue of The Environmental Notice details plans for an expansion of the hospital in Hilo. Hilo Medical Center is...
