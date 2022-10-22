ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting

A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man

Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public assistance needed in search of 17-year-old runaway girl

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Garmon-Mercado was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo, on Oct. 14 at 4:25 p.m. wearing a grey hoody sweater, black shorts, blue slippers and carrying a book in her hand.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Downed Utility Pole Closes Kaumana Drive In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an alert message on Saturday night, asking the public to avoid Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive. UPDATE – (October 23) – Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive in Hilo was opened Sunday morning, police report.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek help finding 15-year-old runaway

A 15-year-old girl previously reported as a runaway and located last week has run away again, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Uilani Ahuna was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and floral print bike shorts.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead

A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
PAHOA, HI
KITV.com

Woman killed in Pahoa after crashing into rock wall

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after she crashed her car into a rock wall. According to reports, police responded to the scene around 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A driver in a Mazda sedan traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard did not make a right curve onto Welea Street, and ran off the left side road into a rock wall.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 24, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:15 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Identify Victim In Puna Murder

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaiʻi - A 47-year-old Mountain View man was found dead, an apparent victim of a single gunshot to the head. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police have identified the apparent homicide victim found earlier this week in Puna as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of Mountain View.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Plans Detail New Hilo Medical Center Building

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The new building will provide space for up to 75 new healthcare jobs and "is essential to enhance medical services", officials say. (BIVN) – The latest issue of The Environmental Notice details plans for an expansion of the hospital in Hilo. Hilo Medical Center is...
HILO, HI

