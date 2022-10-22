Read full article on original website
Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy
As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
mauinow.com
Maui’s most expensive active listings: $41.9M Hāwea Point home; $35M Mākena property
Two properties along Maui’s pristine coastline are among just a handful that fall into the multi-million dollar category for luxury homes with a price tag at above $30 million. Maui’s most expensive active listings include:. A $41.9 million home at 9 Bay Drive at Hāwea Point in Kapalua....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
mauinow.com
Report: Maui hotels lead state in Revenue Per Available Room and Average Daily Rate
Maui County hotels led the counties in September, achieving revenue per available room of $350 (+21.3% vs. 2021, +51.7% vs. 2019), and an average daily rate of $536 (+10.1% vs. 2021, +69.6% vs. 2019). Occupancy at Maui County hotels was 65.4%, up +6 percentage points vs. 2021, and down -7.7 percentage points vs. 2019.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather to dominate the work week
Typical trade wind conditions are expected for the coming week, with moderate to breezy winds bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. Stable conditions should limit rainfall through midweek. By Thursday, trade winds will back off slightly as an upper trough digs down from the north. The...
mauinow.com
New spice company on Maui donates to nonprofit in support of Hawaiian immersion
A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture. “When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”
Trade winds prevail across the islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure far north to northeast of the region will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds across Hawaii this weekend. This trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming week, generating passing showers across mainly windward and mountain areas, especially during overnight and early morning hours. An upper level feature organizing east […]
BEAT OF HAWAII
Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors
Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
Hawaiian airline makes agreement with Amazon
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that involved a pickup truck and a moped on Thursday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state public housing agency and an affordable housing developer have reached an agreement over the failed plan to redevelop a public housing complex. Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing in Liliha looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70...
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island’s Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center honored by state for 10 years treating 3,000 birds
The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center, based in Kapa‘au on the Big Island, was honored on Friday with an award from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for its 10 years of service and dedication to the care of native birds and wildlife. Department Chair Suzanne Case presented...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to...
cohaitungchi.com
I went to THE bamboo forest in Maui Hawaii 🌋 Pipiwai Trail hike in Haleakala National Park from the Hana Highway 🌋 Hawaii travel blog
You are reading: Bamboo forest hike maui | I went to THE bamboo forest in Maui Hawaii 🌋 Pipiwai Trail hike in Haleakala National Park from the Hana Highway 🌋 Hawaii travel blog. So there are a few bamboo forests on Maui. But the bamboo forest that’s in...
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Day after double drowning, Maui residents raise alarm about hazardous shoreline
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than 24 hours after two people died at Keanae Landing, a family with young children was seen playing on wet rocks. “You guys all need to come out of there,” shouted Kelly Luat-Hueu on Friday morning. Kelly and his family put up caution tape around...
2 California residents dead after drowning incident on Maui
Two people are dead after a drowning incident, according to the Maui Fire Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A respected consumer attorney has filed a lawsuit against a popular chain over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. It’s not a lot of money, not nearly enough to cover 6-7% inflation, but Romano’s Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring.
