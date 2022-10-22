ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy

As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
Trade wind weather to dominate the work week

Typical trade wind conditions are expected for the coming week, with moderate to breezy winds bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. Stable conditions should limit rainfall through midweek. By Thursday, trade winds will back off slightly as an upper trough digs down from the north. The...
New spice company on Maui donates to nonprofit in support of Hawaiian immersion

A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture. “When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”
Trade winds prevail across the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure far north to northeast of the region will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds across Hawaii this weekend. This trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming week, generating passing showers across mainly windward and mountain areas, especially during overnight and early morning hours. An upper level feature organizing east […]
Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors

Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say

The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to...
