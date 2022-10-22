Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Billings West stuns No. 1 Missoula Hellgate to reach State AA girls soccer semifinals
MISSOULA — Maria Ackerman dove to her right, got her hands on a low free kick and pounced on the loose ball to make one last save for Billings West in the final minute of the girls soccer game Friday at Fort Missoula. Ackerman, a senior goalie, made save...
406mtsports.com
Billings West boys edge Kalispell Glacier to reach soccer semifinals
BILLINGS — Owen Guthridge scored two goals, including a go-ahead penalty kick with under five minutes to play, to help send the Billings West boys soccer team into the Class AA semifinals with a 3-2 win over Kalispell Glacier Friday night at Amend Park. Glacier scored first off a...
406mtsports.com
Former MSU Billings standout joins Yellowjackets women's hoops coaching staff
BILLINGS — Former Montana State University Billings women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger will be coaching at the school this coming basketball season. MSUB head women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin announced on Saturday that Begger, a former Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, would be coaching at the school this year.
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings upsets No. 22 Northwest Nazarene in men's soccer
BILLINGS — Midfielder Jeremie Briquet had two goals and an assist Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 4-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. Briquet scored in the 54th and 60th minutes for the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 2-4-2, GNAC)....
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 22)
COLUMBIA FALLS: Goals – Josie Harris 1; Sydney Mann 1; Hope McAtee 1. Assists – Kenzee West 1; Hope McAtee 1. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 1; Ava Yates 1; Lauren Dull 1; Kendall Wahl 1. Assists – Kendall Wahl 3; Lauren Dull 1.
406mtsports.com
'It was a grind': Billings Central survives hectic second half to edge Columbia Falls
BILLINGS — For a semifinal win celebration, the one put forth by the Billings Central girls soccer team Saturday at Amend Park was a bit restrained. To that end, coach Nolan Trafton tried to inject some energy into the occasion by shouting, “We’re going to the championship!” following the team’s post-match huddle.
406mtsports.com
Miles City tie-down roper Bryce Bott has Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals dreams
BILLINGS — Bryce Bott was the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit year-end tie-down roping champion for the 2019 season. And the following year, he placed second in the Montana Circuit’s year-end standings and again qualified for the RAM National Circuit Finals in Kissimmee, Florida, as Haven Meged won both the average and year-end titles.
Comments / 0