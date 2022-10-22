ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billings West boys edge Kalispell Glacier to reach soccer semifinals

BILLINGS — Owen Guthridge scored two goals, including a go-ahead penalty kick with under five minutes to play, to help send the Billings West boys soccer team into the Class AA semifinals with a 3-2 win over Kalispell Glacier Friday night at Amend Park. Glacier scored first off a...
BILLINGS, MT
Former MSU Billings standout joins Yellowjackets women's hoops coaching staff

BILLINGS — Former Montana State University Billings women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger will be coaching at the school this coming basketball season. MSUB head women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin announced on Saturday that Begger, a former Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, would be coaching at the school this year.
Montana State Billings upsets No. 22 Northwest Nazarene in men's soccer

BILLINGS — Midfielder Jeremie Briquet had two goals and an assist Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 4-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. Briquet scored in the 54th and 60th minutes for the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 2-4-2, GNAC)....
BILLINGS, MT
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 22)

COLUMBIA FALLS: Goals – Josie Harris 1; Sydney Mann 1; Hope McAtee 1. Assists – Kenzee West 1; Hope McAtee 1. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 1; Ava Yates 1; Lauren Dull 1; Kendall Wahl 1. Assists – Kendall Wahl 3; Lauren Dull 1.
BILLINGS, MT
Miles City tie-down roper Bryce Bott has Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals dreams

BILLINGS — Bryce Bott was the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit year-end tie-down roping champion for the 2019 season. And the following year, he placed second in the Montana Circuit’s year-end standings and again qualified for the RAM National Circuit Finals in Kissimmee, Florida, as Haven Meged won both the average and year-end titles.
MILES CITY, MT

