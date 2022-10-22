Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Lewis Hamilton cruelly denied first win of season as Brit overtaken by Max Verstappen late in thrilling USA Grand Prix
LEWIS HAMILTON came agonisingly close to winning a race for the first time this season. The Mercedes man will have to wait to end his season-long duck as he was pipped to the chequered flag by Max Verstappen. Verstappen - who equals F1's record for the most win in a...
American Driver Reportedly Lands Formula 1 Seat
You may not know who he is yet, but starting in 2023 Logan Sargeant is going to become a household name among American Formula 1 fans. On Saturday, Williams Racing chief Jost Capito announced that Sargeant will be driving for the team in the 2023 Formula One season. He will replace Nicholas Latifi as the teammate to Alex Albon, provided that he obtains enough points to compete via his ongoing season in Formula 2.
Red Bull Formula One owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died
Red Bull Claims F1 Constructors' Title As Max Verstappen Wins Texas Grand Prix
We want to extend a heartfelt thanks to Max Verstappen's pit crew for making a mess of the Flying Dutchman's final pit stop. It stopped the Texas Grand Prix from ending up as yet another procession, with SuperMax leading the pack. This time, Verstappen had to fight for the win, leading to some epic racing.
Billionaire Red Bull co-founder and F1 team owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies age 78 after a long battle with illness... as Christian Horner pays tribute to 'an incredible man'
Red Bull Racing and football chief Dietich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. The Austrian was known for his long-standing stewardship of Red Bull after being one of the energy drinks company's co-founders in the 1980s. Mateschitz combined the company with his passion for...
Watch Lewis Hamilton race a JET in his Mercedes F1 car as Brit prepares for US Grand Prix as season nears an end
LEWIS HAMILTON went toe to toe with a JET in his Mercedes Formula One car ahead of the United States Grand Prix. The British racing driver, 37, may have struggled in the 2022 Merc with no race wins so far this season. But he showed he had total control of...
SkySports
United States GP: Carlos Sainz takes pole as Ferrari outpace Red Bull in Austin
Carlos Sainz produced a brilliant lap to take pole position at the United States Grand Prix as Ferrari outpaced Red Bull in qualifying at Austin's Circuit of The Americas. Sainz led a one-two from team-mate Charles Leclerc, but will be joined on the front row by world champion Max Verstappen, who finished third for Red Bull, because of a 10-place grid penalty applied to the second Ferrari for taking new engine parts.
BBC
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
racer.com
F1 car is 'insane' Palou says after USGP practice debut
Alex Palou described Formula 1 machinery as “insane” compared to an IndyCar after making his FP1 debut for McLaren at the United States Grand Prix. The 2021 IndyCar champion completed one of McLaren’s two mandatory rookie practice sessions at Circuit of The Americas, ahead of Pato O’Ward doing the other in Abu Dhabi. While both have driven the 2021 car this year, it was Palou’s first taste of the new generation of car and he admits it’s a wildly different concept compared to an IndyCar.
F1 Could Get an American Driver Next Year After All
Getty ImagesIf Logan Sargeant scores enough points to qualify for an FIA Super License to race next year, he'll get Williams Racing's second seat.
Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll involved in scary crash at F1 race
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll got caught up in a crash during the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Alonso managed to finish the race.
Logan Sargeant Set to Become First U.S. F1 Driver Since ’15
The 21-year-old, who is a F2 driver and a part of the Williams Driver Academy, competed in first practice Friday in place of Nicholas Latifi.
