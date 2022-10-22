ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs close out fall at Rainbow Wahine

Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Oct. 24-26 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Kapolei Golf Club (Par 72, 6,208 yards) College of Charleston, Colorado State, CSU Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, Hawai'i, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Wyoming. Schedule of Events. Monday – 18...
FRESNO, CA
High School Football PRO

Keaau, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy

As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 24, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:15 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Next Mauna Loa Unrest Meeting Set For Pahala

PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will participate in the Pāhala meeting, organized by the Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency, following a packed meeting in Ocean View. (BIVN) – Another public meeting will be held in Kaʻū to “provide background information on Mauna Loa, give an update...
PAHALA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Date for next Puna Geothermal Venture quarterly community meeting changed

Those planning to attend the next quarterly community meeting to discuss plant operations at Puna Geothermal Venture will need to update their schedules. The October meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility. The meeting was originally planned for Oct. 12. During the meeting,...
PAHOA, HI
KITV.com

Woman killed in Pahoa after crashing into rock wall

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after she crashed her car into a rock wall. According to reports, police responded to the scene around 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A driver in a Mazda sedan traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard did not make a right curve onto Welea Street, and ran off the left side road into a rock wall.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting

A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pilot program established to help Parks and Rec maintain county parks

To address the employee shortage within the Parks and Recreation’s maintenance division, the Hawai’i County Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a new on-call pilot program. There will be 20 new on-call positions for park caretakers to help keep the county’s 300 parks clean. Parks and Recreation Director...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man

Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek 13-year-old runaway

Big Island police are asking for help with finding a 13-year-old who was reported as a runaway. The Hawai’i Police Department says Sofefina Paulino-Ngata was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Kapiʻolani Street in Hilo. She is described as Polynesian, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a dark complexion, straight shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
HILO, HI

