Bulldogs close out fall at Rainbow Wahine
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Oct. 24-26 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Kapolei Golf Club (Par 72, 6,208 yards) College of Charleston, Colorado State, CSU Bakersfield, CSUN, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Gonzaga, Hawai'i, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Wyoming. Schedule of Events. Monday – 18...
Keaau, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy
As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 24, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.5 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:15 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides.
'Let this be a lesson': Residents urge visitors to heed caution after a double drowning off Maui
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
Next Mauna Loa Unrest Meeting Set For Pahala
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will participate in the Pāhala meeting, organized by the Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency, following a packed meeting in Ocean View. (BIVN) – Another public meeting will be held in Kaʻū to “provide background information on Mauna Loa, give an update...
Date for next Puna Geothermal Venture quarterly community meeting changed
Those planning to attend the next quarterly community meeting to discuss plant operations at Puna Geothermal Venture will need to update their schedules. The October meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility. The meeting was originally planned for Oct. 12. During the meeting,...
Mauna Loa’s recent seismic activity making some on Big Island nervous about an eruption
With all the recent seismic activity happening underneath Mauna Loa’s 13,679-foot summit — including 5.0 and 4.6 earthquakes that shook the island 24 seconds apart on Oct. 14 — some people on the Big Island fear that the “sleeping giant” is ready to erupt. The...
24 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
Woman killed in Pahoa after crashing into rock wall
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 49-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after she crashed her car into a rock wall. According to reports, police responded to the scene around 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A driver in a Mazda sedan traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard did not make a right curve onto Welea Street, and ran off the left side road into a rock wall.
Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting
A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash
Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Pilot program established to help Parks and Rec maintain county parks
To address the employee shortage within the Parks and Recreation’s maintenance division, the Hawai’i County Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a new on-call pilot program. There will be 20 new on-call positions for park caretakers to help keep the county’s 300 parks clean. Parks and Recreation Director...
Woman veers off road and dies in collision in Pahoa
The Hawaii Police Department reported the death of a 49-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Pahoa.
Body found in Hawaii pool prompts investigation
Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
Police seek 13-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for help with finding a 13-year-old who was reported as a runaway. The Hawai’i Police Department says Sofefina Paulino-Ngata was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Kapiʻolani Street in Hilo. She is described as Polynesian, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a dark complexion, straight shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
