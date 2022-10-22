Read full article on original website
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
South Carolina offer blows Alabama running back away
South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty recently extended an offer to this 2024 running back, and he was blown away by the news. Find out more in this VIP update.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recaps Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU, including second-half and defensive struggles.
More recruit reaction from Saturday night at Williams-Brice
South Carolina won a big game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which hasn’t happened much over the last few years, especially with a bunch of recruits in town to watch.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
Heupel updates Tennessee’s cornerback injuries after UT Martin win
Tennessee played Saturday’s homecoming game against UT Martin on Saturday without several starters on defense, and a precarious situation at cornerback got even hairier after a fill-in starter went out injured. The Vols clobbered the Skyhawks 65-24 at Neyland Stadium despite not having starting cornerbacks Christian Charles and Kamal Hadden and losing Brandon Turnage in the first quarter, which forced the defense to go deep into the depth chart against one of the top passing offenses as the Football Championship Subdivision level. Head coach Josh Heupel updated the statuses of all three players after the game.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Huskers make serious jump in recruiting rankings after Coleman commitment
The Huskers received a major lift in the recruiting rankings thanks to the commitment of Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman. Nebraska moved up from 51st to 38th in the 247Sports composite rankings after Coleman announced his pledge to the Big Red on Saturday night. Coleman gives the Husker 2023 recruiting class...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
Duke will be without the nation's top two incoming freshmen tonight at Countdown to Craziness
Injuries are nothing new to Duke Basketball over the last several seasons as multiple five star prospects have arrived in Durham only to miss time due to various ailments. As the program prepares to open a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer, it appears as though the injury bug has already made itself known.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
Latest Coaches Poll released
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
Auburn DT Zykeivous Walker no longer with program
Auburn junior defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker is no longer with the Auburn football program, sources informed Auburn Undercover. Walker made the decision to depart the team last week, and his name was removed from the team's official roster this week. He was part of the travel squad and played at Georgia in Week 6, then was not present at Ole Miss in the Tigers' most recent game.
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian assesses Quinn Ewers' struggles after Oklahoma State loss
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has seen better days and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian tried to pinpoint struggles following Saturday's 41-34 loss at Oklahoma State. It was a deflating setback that diminishes the team's shot at getting to the Big 12 title game. Sarkisian spoke with Ewers on the sideline several...
