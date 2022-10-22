ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Fight Hard, But Fall in Fourth Quarter vs. Hawks

The Orlando Magic played tough against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. However, the result fell the other way, leading to another loss for the Magic.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-2) is traveling back to Central Florida shaking its head after a 108-98 loss Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks (2-0) at State Farm Arena.

For the second consecutive game, the Magic jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter only for the opponent to shovel its way back into the game.

The Hawks overcame a 13-point deficit in the first quarter to cut it down to just five points at halftime.

With 7:42 left in the third quarter and the game tied 64-64, second-year guard Jalen Suggs left the game with a sprained ankle, forcing Orlando to turn to its bench. The bench unit was led by Cole Anthony, who made his season debut after missing Wednesday's opener with an illness. Anthony scored a team-high 25 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field.

By the end of the quarter, the Magic held a slim lead that began to evaporate in the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, the Hawks outscored the Magic 28-17 to win the game and seal the victory for Atlanta.

The Hawks were led by Trae Young, who scored 25 points and dished out 13 assists. Young missed all five of his three-point attempts in the first half, but made up for it by shooting 4 of 5 in the second half, pushing the Hawks to a win.

Dejounte Murray also had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while John Collins recorded a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Orlando played well enough for three quarters to win tonight's game, but in the NBA, it usually takes four good quarters to win a game.

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night when the Boston Celtics come to town for the home opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

