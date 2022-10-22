Read full article on original website
Related
Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know
With gas prices still high, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't have...
4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000
When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000. The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2014 Toyota Prius Is a Fuel Efficient Used Hybrid Car Under $15,000
The Toyota Prius is the standard among hybrids. And if you're shopping for a used hybrid? The 2014 Toyota Prius is worth checking out. The post The 2014 Toyota Prius Is a Fuel Efficient Used Hybrid Car Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles
Plug-in hybrids are becoming more popular as gas prices soar. However, there are only 2 PHEVs with an electric driving range over 40 miles. The post Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
10 PHEVs With the Worst Electric-Only Range
Many PHEVs provide 30 to 40 miles of electric range, but some have drastically less. Here are 10 PHEVs with the worst electric-only range. The post 10 PHEVs With the Worst Electric-Only Range appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Midsize Truck Is a Fitting Replacement for the Toyota 4Runner SUV?
Do you want to drive a midsize truck and ditch your Toyota 4Runner SUV? If so, which truck should you drive? The post Which Midsize Truck Is a Fitting Replacement for the Toyota 4Runner SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
Here Are Some of the Best Used Hybrid Cars Under $15,000
The best used hybrid cars under $15,000 consist of models from Toyota, Honda, and Chevrolet. The post Here Are Some of the Best Used Hybrid Cars Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
electrek.co
Ford CEO shares F-150 Lightning’s official 0-60 mph under 4-seconds, faster than originally promised
In recent Ford fashion (when it comes to EVs at least), the American automaker has once again underpromised and overdelivered. Its latest cheeky announcement came in the form of a tweet from Ford CEO Jim Farley, who just admitted the F-150 Lightning with an extended-range battery can travel 0-60 mph in under four seconds. A huge improvement from previously shared acceleration times and a hint that Ford may have originally been conservative about its pickup’s performance.
7 Tips to Save Money on Interest When Buying a Car With Bad Credit
Buying a new car can be stressful. Here are 7 tips to help you save money on interest when purchasing a car with bad credit. The post 7 Tips to Save Money on Interest When Buying a Car With Bad Credit appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable and Popular Used SUVs for Off-Roading and 1 to Avoid
Used SUVs are extremely popular, especially for those looking for off-road capability. Which three should you consider? The post 3 Reliable and Popular Used SUVs for Off-Roading and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Trim of the 2023 Toyota Tundra Full-Size Truck Does Edmunds Recommend You Drive?
Is there a specific version of the 2023 Toyota Tundra full-size truck you should drive? Find out which trim Edmunds recommends. The post What Trim of the 2023 Toyota Tundra Full-Size Truck Does Edmunds Recommend You Drive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Tips to Help Get the Most Out of Your Old Car Instead of Buying a New Car
If you’re debating whether the time has come to buy a new car, do a cost analysis before taking any steps toward purchase. After all, car buying isn’t a decision to make lightly, and prices of new vehicles have soared in recent years. That’s why it’s important to consider whether you’d be better off fixing your old car instead of buying another one. Follow these tips to improve your odds of driving your old car for as long as possible, thus saving your hard-earned cash.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Nissan Rogue: Crossover SUV Competition!
Take a look at this 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Nissan Rogue head-to-head comparison and find out what each crossover SUV has to offer. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Nissan Rogue: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Replacing Your Pickup Truck Transmission Might not be Worth it
Pickup trucks are known to be reliable and long-lasting. Should you replace your truck's transmission? The post Replacing Your Pickup Truck Transmission Might not be Worth it appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Solenoids: Everything You Need to Know
Car solenoids might sound alien. Here's a look at what they are, how to know if they're failing, and how much they'll cost to replace. The post Car Solenoids: Everything You Need to Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
146K+
Followers
35K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0