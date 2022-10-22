ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000.
Many PHEVs provide 30 to 40 miles of electric range, but some have drastically less. Here are 10 PHEVs with the worst electric-only range.
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
In recent Ford fashion (when it comes to EVs at least), the American automaker has once again underpromised and overdelivered. Its latest cheeky announcement came in the form of a tweet from Ford CEO Jim Farley, who just admitted the F-150 Lightning with an extended-range battery can travel 0-60 mph in under four seconds. A huge improvement from previously shared acceleration times and a hint that Ford may have originally been conservative about its pickup’s performance.
If you’re debating whether the time has come to buy a new car, do a cost analysis before taking any steps toward purchase. After all, car buying isn’t a decision to make lightly, and prices of new vehicles have soared in recent years. That’s why it’s important to consider whether you’d be better off fixing your old car instead of buying another one. Follow these tips to improve your odds of driving your old car for as long as possible, thus saving your hard-earned cash.
Car solenoids might sound alien. Here's a look at what they are, how to know if they're failing, and how much they'll cost to replace.
