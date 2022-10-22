Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man faces numerous charges after striking deputies' SUVs during chase
A driver suspected of driving under the influence early Sunday led Habersham County deputies on a chase from Clarkesville into Banks County. Deputies attempted to stop a red 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on Toccoa Highway about 3 a.m. Sunday for not having working taillights on the vehicle, GSP reported. When the driver failed to stop, a vehicle chase began.
accesswdun.com
SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County
Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Upstate road, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a road in Greenville County. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Officers said the crash happened Saturday evening, on North Pleasantburg Drive at East North Street. According to officers, southbound lanes are closed and the Collision...
FOX Carolina
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
wrwh.com
Driver Injured In Rollover Accident On Paradise Valley Road
(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident in White County Friday injured the driver. A social media post from the White County Public Safety stated the accident was reported at 1:13 PM on Paradise Valley Road. White County Fire and EMS were dispatched, within minutes Division Chief, Battalion 2, and Captain 1 were...
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Road near Welcome Avenue Extension. Troopers said the vehicle was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and hit a […]
my40.tv
Authorities confirm one killed as crews respond to numerous fires over the weekend
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead following an overnight house fire in Western North Carolina and authorities are releasing more information about several fires they responded to over the weekend. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office announced on Monday morning that a woman had died after...
accesswdun.com
GA Department of Corrections van causes multi-vehicle wreck on I-985 near Oakwood
The driver of a Georgia Department of Corrections van on Wednesday allegedly caused a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate I-985 northbound that injured six people. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a DOC Chevrolet Express van was transporting a female inmate in the left lane near mile marker 16 at approximately 11:40 a.m.. Traffic had slowed to a stop, and authorities said the DOC van was following a Buick Centry too closely.
5 injured after seven-vehicle crash, I-565 EB shuts down for hours
All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 were completely shut down Thursday morning after a major wreck near Exit 1 and Mooresville.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
WAAY-TV
Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
Pregnant woman killed in Limestone County accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
my40.tv
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference
CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
It’s been 25 years since the death of 11-year-old Levi Frady. His murder is still unsolved
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Levi Frady. Eleven-year-old Levi Frady was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1997, on Little Mill Road in Forsyth County. His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County. Little Mill Road is...
