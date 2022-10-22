ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, GA

accesswdun.com

White County wreck seriously injures one driver

A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man faces numerous charges after striking deputies' SUVs during chase

A driver suspected of driving under the influence early Sunday led Habersham County deputies on a chase from Clarkesville into Banks County. Deputies attempted to stop a red 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on Toccoa Highway about 3 a.m. Sunday for not having working taillights on the vehicle, GSP reported. When the driver failed to stop, a vehicle chase began.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County

Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Driver Injured In Rollover Accident On Paradise Valley Road

(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident in White County Friday injured the driver. A social media post from the White County Public Safety stated the accident was reported at 1:13 PM on Paradise Valley Road. White County Fire and EMS were dispatched, within minutes Division Chief, Battalion 2, and Captain 1 were...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Road near Welcome Avenue Extension. Troopers said the vehicle was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and hit a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

GA Department of Corrections van causes multi-vehicle wreck on I-985 near Oakwood

The driver of a Georgia Department of Corrections van on Wednesday allegedly caused a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate I-985 northbound that injured six people. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a DOC Chevrolet Express van was transporting a female inmate in the left lane near mile marker 16 at approximately 11:40 a.m.. Traffic had slowed to a stop, and authorities said the DOC van was following a Buick Centry too closely.
OAKWOOD, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch home damaged by fire

Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WAAY-TV

Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
SOMERVILLE, AL
my40.tv

Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
FRANKLIN, NC
WYFF4.com

Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
GREENVILLE, SC
11Alive

24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference

CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
CLEVELAND, GA
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC

