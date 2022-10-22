Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Prosser community hosts harvest bee to honor the end of an era
A harvest bee took place around Prosser, Nebraska Friday. The community came together to pay tribute and help the Ruhter family harvest a final crop. Hard work, good memories, and some tears brought out the best of those close to Sam Ruhter. “Today was the end of an era, Sam,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City
STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
klkntv.com
Ceremony honors people killed in Superior, Nebraska workplace shooting one year later
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Friday marks one year since a small Nebraska city made international headlines for a deadly workplace shooting. Nebraska State Patrol says the gunman killed two people at a grain facility in Superior, before he was stopped by an armed employee. Now the victims are set...
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
KSNB Local4
Several agencies fighting fire in Nuckolls County
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Several fire departments from around central Nebraska are currently working on a fire that sparked east of Bostwick. According to Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nicholas Elledge, there are around 14 departments fighting. The head fire has been stopped at the northern edge which is near PQ Road and it started near Road D close Superior and Bostwick.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crews battle fire in Nuckolls County, Highway 136 closed
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE — A large grass fire burning in Nuckolls County has closed a Highway in the area Sunday afternoon. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed Highway 136 between Highway 14 and 78 in both directions due to a wildfire. Crews from multiple towns are battling a...
KSNB Local4
Town harvests crops for Sam Ruhter
PROSSER, Neb. (KSNB) - When Sam Ruhter passed away in April of this year, his family had no idea what they would do about the harvest season. Enter Sam’s neighbors and friends, who planted his fields and on Friday, harvested the over 600 acres of crops. Sam’s brother, Randy,...
WIBW
One killed Wednesday in SUV-cement truck crash in Washington County
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck in Washington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday on K-148 highway, about eight miles south of Hanover. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Mac cement...
Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns
CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Monday 10-24
Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Homestead of Hastings, Animal Clinic, Harvard Rest Haven, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: Yamaha Home Theatre $100, Front Porch Sale: 1415 N Kansas, 402-984-9230. For sale: Chain Link Fence $50, Firewood $100, 402-469-1353. Looking...
Comments / 0