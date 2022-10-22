Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
New British Pub and Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Arizona DPS seizes around 60,000 fentanyl pills
On October 18, 2022, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way.
One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road
A fire was extinguished at the Overlook Apartments on South Pantano Road but one person was found dead, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged with fatally shooting father in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Picture Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 20. 30-year-old Nicholas Ocskai has been charged with second-degree murder and was booked into the Pima County Jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it...
Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times
A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
12news.com
Deputies looking for escaped inmate missing from facility in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.
Court documents: Tucson teacher facing charges related to terrorist threats
According to an indictment in Navajo County Superior Court, Donald Glenn Brown allegedly "threatened to commit an act of terrorism and communicated that act to another person."
KOLD-TV
Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down. The...
Police investigate shooting at Siegel Suites
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting at Siegel Suites on East 22nd Street between South Columbus Boulevard and South Swan Road.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Video shows escaped Pima County inmate running down street in just his boxers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate with a violent history who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. As of 1 p.m., Friday, 43-year-old Oscar Alday is still on the run. Authorities said Alday slipped out a door when...
KOLD-TV
TPD: Ambulance involved in crash near Flowing Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a wreck involving an ambulance took place on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say the collision took place near Prince Road and North Runway. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
azpm.org
TPD raids midtown drug supply house
Four men face drug charges after the Tucson Police Department raided a midtown drug supply house this week. Police discovered multiple collections of drugs along with illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles. TPD was responding to reports of meth and fentanyl sales at an apartment complex near the intersection of Speedway...
Pima County Jail inmate deaths: Are they preventable?
It took one week in Pima County’s Jail for 18-year-old Sylvestre Inzunza to overdose twice on fentanyl. The second overdose took his life in February this year.
Pima County Attorney responds to jail death of Wade Welch
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has released a statement in response to the death of 37-year-old Wade Welch, who died in custody on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after corrections officers used tasers on him.
Pedestrian dead after trying to remove dolly from roadway
On October 21, 2022, around 8 p.m. a man was hit by a vehicle while trying to remove a dolly from the middle of the road.
Pima County sees increase in people experiencing domestic abuse this year
Throughout the day, Tucsonans stuffed a SunTran bus with things for survivors of domestic violence. People brought in items like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and hair supplies.
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
KOLD-TV
Crash closes part of River Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of River Road are closed on Tucson’s north side after a wreck happened there on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the crash involved one vehicle and took place at River Road and Camino Luz.
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 23, 2021, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in downtown Tucson with some friends on a Saturday morning. The accident left him with broken bones, a punctured lung and a serious brain injury. It...
shsthepapercut.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Found in Tucson
Tucson Police Department recently busted a supply house for fentanyl near Speedway and Camino Seco. A public information officer for TPD said this “bust” led them to thousands of rainbow fentanyl pills. Police received reports of meth, fentanyl, and multiple firearms being sold at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, so TPD stopped a woman who was approaching the apartment. The woman was 41-year-old Monique Martinez. When she was stopped, the police found over 3,300 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of crack cocaine, half an ounce of heroin, and a 9-millimeter handgun. Martinez was charged with possession of narcotics for sale.
Comments / 2