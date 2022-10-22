ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa

Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
MESA, AZ
MSNBC

Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office is now asking the DOJ to investigate potential voter intimidation after a group of people “approached and followed” a voter in Maricopa County who was just dropping off a ballot at a drop box--and it doesn’t seem like an isolated incident. Tonight's Democracy Defender, Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney, who, if elected, will be responsible for overseeing the Maricopa County Election Board tasked with certifying future elections, joins Joy Reid to discuss this and the state's contested 1864 abortion ban.Oct. 21, 2022.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

City, residents opposing county housing project

Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms

PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city. According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.
TEMPE, AZ
themesatribune.com

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call

PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites

PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

