A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA
MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters. The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in...
AZFamily
Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
2 armed individuals in tactical gear reported standing outside Mesa ballot box
MESA, Ariz. — Two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box on Friday, the Maricopa County Elections Department said. The department said deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area. When they arrived, the two individuals reportedly left the area.
MSNBC
Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter
The Arizona Secretary of State’s office is now asking the DOJ to investigate potential voter intimidation after a group of people “approached and followed” a voter in Maricopa County who was just dropping off a ballot at a drop box--and it doesn’t seem like an isolated incident. Tonight's Democracy Defender, Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney, who, if elected, will be responsible for overseeing the Maricopa County Election Board tasked with certifying future elections, joins Joy Reid to discuss this and the state's contested 1864 abortion ban.Oct. 21, 2022.
santansun.com
City, residents opposing county housing project
Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
KTAR.com
Mesa, Glendale receive over $9M from Maricopa County for emergency rent aid
PHOENIX – Two of the larger cities in the Valley will have almost $9.2 million at their disposal immediately to help renters stave off eviction, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said. The board announced Thursday further funding of the emergency rental assistance programs in Mesa and Glendale. The...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
Arizona GOP Charging People $1,000 to Attend Election Night Watch Party
Guests can pay $1,000 to attend the Republican Party with the "private experience package."
AZFamily
Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Conflict on the campaign trail over a political sign attacking Maricopa County Attorney Democrat candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign manager. Gunnigle supporters say the ad is blatantly racist and sleazy, and the group behind it is heavily funded by the Arizona Cardinals’ and Diamondbacks’ owners.
AZFamily
Fact-checking Arizona Democrats’ claim that Abraham Hamadeh misled about his legal experience
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In the Arizona attorney general race, Republican Abraham Hamadeh has leaned on his work as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. His campaign website says he “has appeared in court to prosecute criminals, uphold victims’ rights, and seek justice for the community.”
KTAR.com
Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms
PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city. According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.
themesatribune.com
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
KTAR.com
Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call
PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
KOLD-TV
Hundreds at University of Arizona now trained to help with mental health emergencies
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In southern Arizona and across the country there’s a new push to talk about mental health, especially on college campuses. More than 300 resident advisors and community managers at the University of Arizona are close to finishing up mental health first aid training as part of a new course.
