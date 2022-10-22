ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mitch McCoy, Bill Smith
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRGLv_0iiRatJz00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KARK ) – The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames.

ASP investigators said the incident started just after 1 a.m. on October 13 when a trooper said he saw a black sport bike without a license plate on Asher Avenue in Little Rock and began a pursuit.

Whoa! Michigan deer seen jumping over car on police dashcam

The trooper said the chase continued through Little Rock, on sides streets as well as Interstates 630, 30 and 40, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour and finally ending up in north Little Rock.

Footage obtained through the Freedom of Information Act appears to show troopers pursuing the motorcycle through the interstates and streets, with the bike appearing to head into oncoming traffic multiple times.

Home that inspired ‘The Watcher’ under siege with fans, selfies: neighbors

Troopers reported they followed the motorcyclist to a grassy area near Allen and Chandler street where the troopers said the man got off the motorcycle and started to run away.

The trooper dashcam footage shows a trooper yelling at the man to stop and saying he was deploying his stun gun. That appears to be the point at which the man becomes engulfed in flames.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kjb9D_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IumPt_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZm0I_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0OVr_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

State investigators claim the man had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, causing the fireball that quickly spread on the man.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W58zT_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IB6OQ_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Jl7Z_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Su6vh_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhUAm_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7fMu_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLsag_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

Troopers could be seen running back to their vehicles, returning with fire extinguishers to put out the fire on the man. Troopers were able to knock down the fire on the man and place him under arrest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDi9y_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRa57_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2081Ti_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8DVb_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAadb_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HbCS_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIw18_0iiRatJz00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

Authorities said the man was rushed to the burn unit at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and that he is currently stable and expected to survive.

See the full dashcam video below:

Records from the Arkansas State Police show the man is facing multiple charges, including felony fleeing, first-degree reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 16 - 22:. 1. Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day. Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Oct. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are expected again, as well. These SW winds will help warm most of Region 8 to around 80 again. We’re watching a system to...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy