NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company went on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: picking a jury of New Yorkers who don’t have a strong opinion about the former president. Manhattan prosecutors say the Trump Organization helped top executives avoid income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars. Trump himself isn’t on trial and isn’t expected to testify. But the judge and lawyers in the case will likely be looking to keep people off the jury if they have unshakably strong feelings about the Republican, who isn’t liked in his hometown. In the 2020 presidential election, 87% of Manhattan voters supported Democrat Joe Biden for president. Trump got 12% of the vote.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 51 MINUTES AGO