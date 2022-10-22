A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO