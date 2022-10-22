ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KRQE News 13

Lillard, Grant lead Blazers’ late rally past Lakers, 106-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers

It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers rally for win at Lakers

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Fans React to Suns’ Victory Over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns bounced back quickly after a heartbreaking loss against the Portland Trailblazers on Friday. Led by Devin Booker, Phoenix took down the Los Angeles Clippers with a final score of 112-95. Booker recorded his second game in a row of more than 30 points. Shooting 62% from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game

Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 106-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Portland went 27-55 overall and 1-15 in...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Suns-Clippers Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns traveled to Crypto.com Arena to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Suns are coming off a nail-biting loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Chris Paul is fending off his former Clipper squad that he called home for six seasons. The Clippers...
PHOENIX, AZ

