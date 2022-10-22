Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WATCH: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James
Shaedon Sharpe stole the ball from LeBron James during Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Chauncey Billups Reveals Portland Trail Blazers Were Looking For Russell Westbrook Mismatches: "We Just Wanted To Play Off Of Russ"
Chauncey Billups revealed that part of Portland's strategy in their win over the Los Angeles Lakers was looking for a Russell Westbrook mismatch with Jusuf Nurkic.
Damian Lillard psyched out Deandre Ayton at end of game
The Portland Trail Blazers hung on to defeat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime on Friday night. The biggest play of the night wasn’t necessarily a play at all. Rather, it was Damian Lillard getting into the head of Deandre Ayton with just 1.2 seconds remaining. Ayton stepped to...
KRQE News 13
Lillard, Grant lead Blazers’ late rally past Lakers, 106-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but...
Damian Lillard chirped at Deandre Ayton before missed free throws: ‘I just wanted him to think about it a little bit’
Phoenix center Deandre Ayton stepped to the free-throw line, his team trailing the Portland Trail Blazers 113-111 Friday night with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime at the Moda Center. A career 75.1% free-throw shooter, Ayton certainly had the capability to tie the game. But Blazers guard Damian Lillard wasn’t so...
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
An NBA fan pointed out how the Trail Blazers went on a 16-6 run to close out the game against the Lakers after Russell Westbrook checked back into the game.
Yardbarker
Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers
It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
Clippers head to Oklahoma City as Thunder looks for first win
If this Los Angeles Clippers season goes to plan, the season will have two distinct parts, veteran Marcus Morris says.
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers rally for win at Lakers
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions
The Portland Trail Blazers (2-0) and Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) meet Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Trail Blazers won straight up...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Suns’ Victory Over Clippers
The Phoenix Suns bounced back quickly after a heartbreaking loss against the Portland Trailblazers on Friday. Led by Devin Booker, Phoenix took down the Los Angeles Clippers with a final score of 112-95. Booker recorded his second game in a row of more than 30 points. Shooting 62% from the...
ESPN
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game
Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 106-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Portland went 27-55 overall and 1-15 in...
Yardbarker
Suns-Clippers Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns traveled to Crypto.com Arena to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Suns are coming off a nail-biting loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Chris Paul is fending off his former Clipper squad that he called home for six seasons. The Clippers...
Comments / 0