ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Post-Credits Scene With [SPOILER] and More Easter Eggs Explained

By Jordan Moreau
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuVPr_0iiRY0j100

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses several major plot elements throughout “ Black Adam ,” now playing in theaters.

Dwayne Johnson has long promised that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change” with his movie “Black Adam.” Now that it’s finally released in theaters…will it change anything?

The post-credits scene certainly hopes so. Fans had long been clamoring for Johnson’s super-strong villain to face off against another all-powerful DC hero: Henry Cavill ’s Superman . Johnson himself had even been teasing the showdown at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con and on the “Black Adam” world premiere red carpet. Much to the fans’ delight, Johnson and the “Black Adam” team listened to their request.

Cavill’s Superman does appear in the post-credits scene, and there seems to be some hostility between him and Black Adam. But first, the scene starts out with Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller (who’s been pulling the strings behind the Suicide Squad in not one, but two movies) sending over a drone to talk with Black Adam. Waller isn’t too happy with Black Adam after he escaped from her underwater prison — which was run by “Peacemaker” character Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) in a fun cameo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzdng_0iiRY0j100

Waller tells Black Adam that he has her attention, and she’ll let him go free as long as he doesn’t step foot outside his home country, Kahndaq. Black Adam smirks, saying, “There’s nobody on this planet who can stop me,” which prompts Waller reply that there’s someone not from this world who can help her. Sure enough, Superman, the last son of Krypton, crashes down from above in a cloud of dust. As the Man of Steel emerges from the smoke, he tells Black Adam, “We should talk.” And then the movie cuts to black.

Does this mean we’re getting a Black Adam-Superman fight in a prospective sequel? As with most things in the DC Universe right now , it’s unclear. While many of the upcoming movies on DC’s slate — “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” “The Flash,” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” — do exist in the same cinematic universe, these movies are largely unconnected, and the chances of another cameo from Cavill or Johnson in them seem pretty slim. There have been unconfirmed reports about a second Superman movie with Cavill, but nothing has been announced, let alone greenlit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKZqH_0iiRY0j100

“Black Adam” producer Hiram Garcia has said that a Superman battle wouldn’t just be a one-off movie, however. “It’s never been about a one-off or just about a fight,” he recently told CinemaBlend. “No, it’s about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides. Hopefully they’re going to clash at some point, but it’s not just about a ‘one fight’ situation. That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe.”

Outside of Superman, “Black Adam” has a few more Easter Eggs up its sleeves. The Justice Society of America heroes, made of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), make their big-screen debuts and have some comic-book nods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAJms_0iiRY0j100

Atom Smasher explains that his suit allows him to change the structure of his atoms and grow to a gigantic size. As we’re introduced to him, he gets a FaceTime call from his uncle Al Pratt, who was the older hero Atom in the DC Comics and passed down his suit. In a hilarious cameo, the Fonz himself, Henry Winkler, plays Pratt.

Hawkman, the leader of the Justice Society, has a comic-accurate costume, complete with wings and a hawk helmet. He mentions that his spaceship is made from Nth metal, the precious alloy from the planet Thanagar that’s also used in his mace.

In the comics, Cyclone is the granddaughter of Abigail Mathilda “Ma” Hunkel, who was the first superhero to go by Red Tornado. As a child, Cyclone was kidnapped by the mad scientist T.O. Morrow, who also created an android named Red Tornado, and has nanobytes injected within her, which are the source of her elemental powers. In “Black Adam,” Cyclone briefly mentions her past, particularly the nanobytes, to Atom Smasher, who’s shocked by her origin story.

Though he sadly dies, Doctor Fate puts up a fight against Marwan Kenzari’s villain Ishmael, who turns into the demonic monster Sabbac. When Doctor Fate dons his gold helmet and uses his magical powers, his voice is deeper and otherworldly. That could be because his powers come from an ancient, cosmic being named Nabu, who grants the mystical abilities to whoever wears the Doctor Fate helmet. With Brosnan’s Doctor Fate dead, there may be someone else to take up the mantle in a second, like the current DC character Khalid Nassour.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Champions ‘Black Adam’ 90% Audience Score: Making Fans Happy Is the ‘Only Thing That Matters’

Dwayne Johnson is praising fans in the wake of “Black Adam” launching to $67 million at the domestic box office and $140 million worldwide. The movie now marks Johnson’s biggest box office opener in the U.S. as a leading man. While “Black Adam” was widely panned by film critics (its Rotten Tomatoes score is 39% from 219 review), audiences appear to be responding more favorably. Johnson has repeatedly touted the movie’s 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is “the highest audience score for a DC theatrical film” since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. “A huge THANK YOU to the fans...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Debuts at No. 1 With $67 Million, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Scores $16 Million

“Black Adam,” a superhero adventure starring Dwayne Johnson as a villain who promises to change the “hierarchy of power” in the DC universe, towered over box office charts with $67 million in its domestic debut. The Warner Bros. comic book movie handily took down the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” which landed in second place with a better-than-expected $16.3 million from 3,543 cinemas. “Black Adam,” heading into the weekend, was projected to open to $62 million while playing in 4,350 theaters, but ticket sales were stronger than anticipated on Saturday and Sunday, leading the studio to revise...
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
ComicBook

Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU

With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Complex

Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In

After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
TVGuide.com

Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond

The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
ComicBook

New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut

Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors

It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Polygon

Henry Cavill promises more Superman after Black Adam post-credits scene

Henry Cavill’s career as the Man of Steel now has something in common with DC Comics’ classic The Death of Superman comic book arc: They both ended in resurrection. In a new Instagram post, Cavill appealed directly to Superman fans in the wake of his cameo appearance in Black Adam’s post-credits scene to say: This wasn’t the end. While it’s anyone’s guess if Warner Bros. and DC will bring Dwayne Johnson back to fight the Big Blue Boy Scout in a Black Adam 2 — this month’s origin-story movie grossed $142 million worldwide this weekend, which is good, but The Batman made nearly as much in the United States alone over its first three days in theaters — Cavill popped up to say that, one way or another, his Superman would return.
ComicBook

Man of Steel 2: Watchmen Star Lobbies for Zack Snyder to Return

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been working hard at bringing Superman back to the big screen over the past few years, and now they're one step closer to achieving that. There's a new Superman film that's in development by J.J. Abrams and being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and there was supposed to be a project based on the Val-Zod version of the character. But, the next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, and it officially brings back Henry Cavill's Superman during the post-credits scene. After the news that the actor would return in the film, there was a new report that revealed that the studio was plotting a Man of Steel sequel with Christopher MacQuarrie possibly penning the script. Now, one Watchmen actor thinks that Zack Snyder should return to helm the film. Rorschach actor Jackie Earle Hayley took to multiple social media channels to say that he thinks the director should return.
Ars Technica

Marvel drops official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The Lang/van Dyne family embarks on an exciting new adventure in the subatomic realm in the first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As we've reported previously, next month's release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the end of Phase Four of what's officially being called The Multiverse Saga (encompassing Phases Four, Five, and Six). Quantumania will kick off Phase Five.
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy