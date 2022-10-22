Read full article on original website
Rings of Power: Is Isildur related to Aragorn?
Is Isildur related to Aragorn? The new Middle-earth fantasy series Rings of Power surprised audiences with the introduction of Elendil and his son Isildur. Elendil and Isildur are both Númenóreans, hailing from the star-shaped island of Númenor off the coast of Middle-earth. So far in the Rings...
What Happened to Rhaenyra's Baby in the 'House of the Dragon' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.In the finale of House of the Dragon Season 1, "The Black Queen," Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is finally made aware that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead. The shock of the loss of her father, combined with the Greens' ruthless betrayal sends her into early labor. Without modern medicine, a baby born so early had very little chance of survival in the best of circumstances - and in these terrible conditions the baby, a girl named Visenya, is stillborn. Devastated at the losses she has suffered before the war has even truly begun Rhaenyra is more determined than ever to win the war against her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and rule the Seven Kingdoms.
Rings of Power: Balrogs explained
What are the Balrogs? On more than one occasion, the new Middle-earth fantasy series Rings of Power has shown a Balrog. These are some of the most iconic, terrifying, and outright powerful beings in Middle-earth. In the latest episode of the TV series, we saw that after arguing with Prince...
‘The Rise of the Dragon’ Artwork Shows a Breathtaking Look at the Targaryen Dynasty
House of the Dragon is bringing the fans a look into the Targaryen like we've never seen before. Mainly because we didn't really have many Targaryens to learn about in Game of Thrones. Getting to see Daenerys Targaryen's family when they were in power and had dragons at the ready has been a fun time for fans of the franchise, and now you can learn more about the family with The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustration History of the Targaryen Dynasty written by George R. R. Martin, Elio M. García Jr., and Linda Antonsson.
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
Bearded man on stone is the best image of King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon mentioned by the prophet Daniel
Nebuchadnezzar steleCredit: Robert Koldewey (10 September 1855 – 4 February 1925); Public Domain image. One of the most powerful rulers mentioned in the Bible is King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. Nebuchadnezzar ruled from 605 BC to 562 BC. He is said to have built most of the temples in Babylon.
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
Why 'Interview With the Vampire' Changing Louis' Race and Backstory Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the VampireIn AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has a similar backstory to his original character, except for one significant change— he's now a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. This change markedly improves his character development, and in some ways softens the characterization of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who was initially introduced in the book series as a heartless and cruel vampire. In the books, Louis is the son of a plantation owner whose father dies. Louis has his mother and is fond of his brother, who is devoutly religious, as well as his sister. Some of these elements remain in the show as well, but because Louis is Black, life isn’t quite the same for the character.
21 Of The Funniest Reddit Jokes About "House Of The Dragon" Season 1
Reddit is one of the best places to discuss House of the Dragon episodes after they air, in part because some of the comments are hilarious. Here are 21 of the best ones I've read.
Did 'House of the Dragon' Just Short Change The Triarchy Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.Although the duel of dragons Arrax and Vhagar in the House of the Dragon finale was easily among the first season’s most action-packed moments, “The Black Queen” also felt like a return to the strategic nature of Game of Thrones. While both Game of Thrones and its sister series are among the most expensive television shows ever made, neither series delivered an empty spectacle. It was more important to show the strategy, political maneuvering, and ethical decisions that were made in war than just dedicating time to action sequences. In “The Black Queen,” Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) look to gather allies after Aegon Targaryen II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is named King of the Seven Kingdoms.
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
Angelina Jolie to Play Opera Singer Maria Callas in Upcoming Biopic
Angelina Jolie will star as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic from Spencer's Pablo Larrain. Maria will tell the triumphant and tragic tale of the soprano during her last, isolated years in Paris in the 1970s. Variety reports that Steven Knight will write the script for Maria....
How Does ‘Black Adam’ Tie Into ‘Shazam’?
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. Black Adam greatly expands the scope of the DC Extended Universe, bringing in the Justice Society as well as Dwayne Johnson's dark demigod. Even characters from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker show up, proving that James Gunn's time in the DC Universe is only beginning. And while the majority of the films' Easter eggs are connected to the history of Adam and the Justice Society, there's another DC hero who plays a major part in the story. That hero? None other than Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi).
10 Most Cunning 'Game of Thrones' Characters
Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and beloved television series of all time. The HBO series, based on the book series by George R. R. Martin, is an 8-season epic chronicling the many Houses fighting amongst each other for the Iron Throne that lays out the law of the land.
Why 'Interview with the Vampire' Aging Up Claudia Makes Sense
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.AMC's Interview with the Vampire has finally introduced us to Claudia (Bailey Bass), who was saved by Louis (Jacob Anderson) from a burning building at the conclusion of the episode prior. Episode 4, "... The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding," begins with Louis convincing Lestat (Sam Reid) to turn a badly injured Claudia into a vampire with the hopes of saving her. After hesitating for a bit, Lestat agrees, and the duo officially becomes a trio. Louis and Lestat treat Claudia like their daughter, training her how to hunt, spoiling her, and loving her. They are living this happy life, and it looks as if they're just a perfect little family without ever having to worry about anything. However, Claudia, who becomes a vampire when she is 14 years old, starts to feel frustrated about being stuck in the body of a child as her mind grows older. Both the show and Bass perfectly translate this exact maddening feeling on screen.
‘Black Adam’ Debuts With $140 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam debuted at the top spot at the global box office, with $140 million. The superhero film made a better-than-expected $67 million in its domestic opening weekend, and added another $73 million from overseas markets. Black Adam is currently playing in 76 territories internationally, with Japan's release slated for December 2.
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities': Episode Guide and Release Dates
Critically acclaimed producer, writer, and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) has become more than well-known in the world of horror cinema. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is one of the most recognized auteurs working today, most if not all of his films featuring a staunch emphasis on practical makeup and effects and telling monster stories where the most monstrous acts are carried out by human vices rather than supernatural beings. Another aspect of Del Toro that makes him such a beloved force in the industry is his refreshing humility despite his astronomical success. The filmmaker always seems interested in exploring new approaches to storytelling and constantly bolsters the work of his peers in the industry, and through a new partnership with Netflix, Del Toro is taking those ideas to the next level. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series featuring eight stories from acclaimed horror filmmakers and a star-studded cast, all taking at least moderate inspiration from Del Toro's work.
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Doesn't See Alicent as a Villain
Olivia Cooke, as it turned out, made her final appearance of the first season of House of the Dragon in last week's penultimate episode, 'The Green Council'. Her character, Alicent, is now the Dowager Queen of Westeros following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and has schemed and plotted to place her deplorable son, Aegon, atop the Iron Throne.
