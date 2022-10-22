Read full article on original website
Related
House of the Dragon vs Rings of Power — which is better? We debate!
It’s been a great run for fantasy fans, but now that House of the Dragon and Rings of Power’s first seasons are over, we debate which one we preferred.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Is Isildur related to Aragorn?
Is Isildur related to Aragorn? The new Middle-earth fantasy series Rings of Power surprised audiences with the introduction of Elendil and his son Isildur. Elendil and Isildur are both Númenóreans, hailing from the star-shaped island of Númenor off the coast of Middle-earth. So far in the Rings...
Popculture
'Rings of Power' Viewers Upset Over Recent Reveal
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!
‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 to Add Character Fans Might Remember From ‘The Lord of the Rings’
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 won't be here for a while, but the new episodes will introduce a character who appears briefly in the 'Lord of the Rings' movies.
Collider
There Are Too Many Damn Time Jumps on 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. The first season of House of the Dragon will come to its climactic end tonight, and, by now, we can already get a good overview of Game of Thrones' first spin-off show for HBO. It's, of course, a huge success. It brought back most of what made its mother series a hit, including family intrigue and political suspense, while also doubling down on others — for example, instead of three, there were 17 dragons. There's no way it could go wrong, right?
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Recap: “The Black Queen”
“When dragons flew to war, everything burned.” Rhaenyra has always known her histories. Everything from her late father King Viseyrs’ beloved tomes and generational tales, to the unchallenging lessons she blew off as a teen, when Alicent was still her best friend and courtly companion. Now, Rhaenyra’s old pal and her Green Council have installed Aegon Targaryen on the Iron Throne. This was Princess Rhaenys’ second truth bomb to drop after she arrived at Dragonstone still clad in battle armor. The first was the death of the king, Rhaneyra’s father and Prince Daemon’s brother, which the latter hears as “was slain,” as in, the Hightowers murdered him so as to install their patsy. But Rhaenys deflects Daemon’s anger over her incinerational hesitance at the end of House of the Dragon Episode 9. There will definitely be blood. And all kinds of fire. But Rhaenys is right in that it wasn’t her war to start. “The Greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra. And your children.”
Collider
Who is Lord Cregan Stark & How Will House Stark Affect 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.It's been quite some time since fans of George R.R. Martin's World of Ice and Fire have seen House Stark on-screen. It has been years since Game of Thrones' conclusion and the end of the Starks' primary story arc. However, observant fans may have spied one lone Stark in House of the Dragon's pilot, with Lord Rickon Stark (David Hounslow) pledging fealty to Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) as heir to the Iron Throne of Westeros. Otherwise, the Starks, and most of the Great Houses of the realm, have remained out of sight. Be that as it may, House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale has made it clear that the war known as the Dance of the Dragons has begun. The whole of the realm will be drawn into the conflict, and we see this at play as Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) dispatches her sons Jacaerys/Jace (Hary Collett) and Lucerys/Luke (Elliot Grihault) Velaryon to entreat the Lords of Westeros to aid her and her supporters.
Collider
10 Most Cunning 'Game of Thrones' Characters
Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and beloved television series of all time. The HBO series, based on the book series by George R. R. Martin, is an 8-season epic chronicling the many Houses fighting amongst each other for the Iron Throne that lays out the law of the land.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Doesn't See Alicent as a Villain
Olivia Cooke, as it turned out, made her final appearance of the first season of House of the Dragon in last week's penultimate episode, 'The Green Council'. Her character, Alicent, is now the Dowager Queen of Westeros following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and has schemed and plotted to place her deplorable son, Aegon, atop the Iron Throne.
The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video Is a Masterpiece
A Hobbit Home in HobbitonDouglass Bragg on Unsplash. Amazon Prime Video has aired six episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, enough to convince me that it's a masterpiece of television.
Collider
David Tennant Calls His 'Doctor Who' Return a "Total Joy"
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who regeneration special, The Power of the Doctor. David Tennant has spoken of his joy at returning to his star-making role as the titular character in the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. The actor returning to the series in stunning fashion on October 23 when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant — now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and not his original Tenth Doctor — at the conclusion of the special episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor'.
Collider
Why 'Gattaca's Main Character Is the Underdog You Can't Help Rooting For
Some of the most memorable films focus on a protagonist that is an underdog. We love to root for a main character that has to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to accomplish their goal. Movies set within an Orwellian dystopian atmosphere are the perfect place to find such heroes. Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) in Andrew Niccol's 1997 science fiction thriller Gattaca is a guy you definitely want to see succeed. In fact, Freeman's story arc is so intriguing that an argument could be made that he's a more compelling and interesting character than Orwell's own Winston Smith in the prescient and standard-bearer for all things dystopia,1984. George Orwell's masterpiece is a seminal commentary on totalitarian oppression and is widely regarded as one of the finest stories ever told. His main character, however, is another story. Freeman is a far more layered and complex individual than the somewhat naive and vulnerable Smith, who at times seems to be little more than a passenger as opposed to an engaging protagonist.
The Lord of the Rings timeline: A chronological trip through Middle-earth
Where exactly does The Rings of Power sit?
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Removed a Major Lord of he Rings Easter Egg
Amazon Prime Video just wrapped up the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with an epic finale that pushes the series forward. We finally found out exactly who Sauron was, and we got hint at who The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) could be. The series also showed us the first three rings that were crafted for the elves with the help of Sauron. During that scene there was originally supposed to be a moment where you hear an incantation that was mastered by The Stranger. Ultimately, the scene was cut, but the phrase became "a layer within all of the magical elements." In a new interview with /Film, Del Borello reveals what happened to the cut moment.
Comments / 0