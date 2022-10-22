Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.It's been quite some time since fans of George R.R. Martin's World of Ice and Fire have seen House Stark on-screen. It has been years since Game of Thrones' conclusion and the end of the Starks' primary story arc. However, observant fans may have spied one lone Stark in House of the Dragon's pilot, with Lord Rickon Stark (David Hounslow) pledging fealty to Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) as heir to the Iron Throne of Westeros. Otherwise, the Starks, and most of the Great Houses of the realm, have remained out of sight. Be that as it may, House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale has made it clear that the war known as the Dance of the Dragons has begun. The whole of the realm will be drawn into the conflict, and we see this at play as Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) dispatches her sons Jacaerys/Jace (Hary Collett) and Lucerys/Luke (Elliot Grihault) Velaryon to entreat the Lords of Westeros to aid her and her supporters.

