hottytoddy.com
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives
Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
wcbi.com
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
wtva.com
Lottery ticket scheme at Tupelo convenience store
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store. Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets. Parker would then get them...
wtva.com
Aberdeen students clean up cemetery
ABERDEEN, MS (WTVA) -- The Mayor's Youth Council in Aberdeen did their part to better their community. Mayor Charles Scott and some student volunteers went to Oddfellows Cemetery Saturday morning to pick up trash and debris on the east side of the yard. Scott says the project was meant to teach students equity.
wtva.com
Fulton Hometown Tour show pushed back to Wednesday
WTVA's Hometown Tour stop in Fulton has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 26. It was originally scheduled to be held the day prior. However, the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday forced the date change.
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Students win bike from contest by Saltillo Fire Department
The Saltillo Fire Department hosted a contest to raise awareness on the importance of fires safety. A few students won bikes.
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
wtva.com
Missing Chickasaw County man found dead in wreck
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A missing Chickasaw County man was found dead over the weekend. Chief Investigator Alberto Davis of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department said a blue SUV was found on Saturday, Oct. 22 in a wooded area along County Road 416. Carter Bliven was found dead in...
wtva.com
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
wcbi.com
Tishomingo County company contracted to make trousers for Army, Navy
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi company will continue to dress America’s Army and Navy. Golden Manufacturing Company was awarded a $10.8 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense. The Tishomingo County company will make trousers for service members. Golden has won DOD contracts for...
wtva.com
Okolona Elementary School celebrates student success
OKALONA, MS (WTVA) -- Okolona Elementary School celebrated moving up a letter grade in the school district ratings. They held a "We Grew" block party for students who excelled in grade scores, or showed major improvements. "I'm so proud of our little Chieftains," says principal Lealue Triplett. "Because of the...
wtva.com
Carter Bliven reported missing in Chickasaw County
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a young man reported missing in Chickasaw County. Carter Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on County Road 416 in Woodland, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 250...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at a plant in Fulton.
Police Chief Brad Rogers says an employee fired into an empty area in a parking lot. No one was struck.
wcbi.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
wtva.com
Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
TMZ.com
Day Care Workers Who Scared Kids, Parents Pushed for Felony Charges
The parents whose children got the crap scared out of them by Mississippi day care workers pushed hard for those adults to get hit with serious crimes, and it ultimately worked ... according to law enforcement. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, who is spearheading the criminal investigation, tells TMZ ......
