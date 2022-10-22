ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

hottytoddy.com

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives

Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lottery ticket scheme at Tupelo convenience store

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store. Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets. Parker would then get them...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen students clean up cemetery

ABERDEEN, MS (WTVA) -- The Mayor's Youth Council in Aberdeen did their part to better their community. Mayor Charles Scott and some student volunteers went to Oddfellows Cemetery Saturday morning to pick up trash and debris on the east side of the yard. Scott says the project was meant to teach students equity.
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Fulton Hometown Tour show pushed back to Wednesday

WTVA's Hometown Tour stop in Fulton has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 26. It was originally scheduled to be held the day prior. However, the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday forced the date change.
WREG

Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Missing Chickasaw County man found dead in wreck

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A missing Chickasaw County man was found dead over the weekend. Chief Investigator Alberto Davis of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department said a blue SUV was found on Saturday, Oct. 22 in a wooded area along County Road 416. Carter Bliven was found dead in...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Okolona Elementary School celebrates student success

OKALONA, MS (WTVA) -- Okolona Elementary School celebrated moving up a letter grade in the school district ratings. They held a "We Grew" block party for students who excelled in grade scores, or showed major improvements. "I'm so proud of our little Chieftains," says principal Lealue Triplett. "Because of the...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

wcbi.com

Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
HAMILTON, MS
WREG

WJTV 12

Lafayette County hostage suspect killed in shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette County. The shooting, which involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, happened around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Highway 334. According to deputies, they received a call about a man arguing with a […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
TMZ.com

Day Care Workers Who Scared Kids, Parents Pushed for Felony Charges

The parents whose children got the crap scared out of them by Mississippi day care workers pushed hard for those adults to get hit with serious crimes, and it ultimately worked ... according to law enforcement. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, who is spearheading the criminal investigation, tells TMZ ......
MONROE COUNTY, MS

