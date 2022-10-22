ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Lillard, Grant lead Blazers' late rally past Lakers, 106-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but...
ng-sportingnews.com

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans forward suffers 'hip contusion' vs. Jazz

Just three games into the 2022-23 NBA season, Zion Williamson suffered an injury scare in the Pelicans' 122-121 loss to the Utah Jazz. With eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson met Williamson at the rim, pulling off an impressive block that saw the Pelicans forward fall awkwardly on his tailbone.
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Akron Beacon Journal

Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
nbcsportsedge.com

The Player Prop bets to make for Monday Night: Morant, Embiid, DeRozan

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Joel Embiid O/U 28.5 Points vs. Pacers. Joel Embiid...
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers' Walker earns another start at QB vs. Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker has earned another start for the Carolina Panthers following a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. “I feel like P.J. would be our starter this week,” against the Atlanta Falcons, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday.
