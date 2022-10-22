Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lillard, Grant lead Blazers' late rally past Lakers, 106-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but...
ng-sportingnews.com
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans forward suffers 'hip contusion' vs. Jazz
Just three games into the 2022-23 NBA season, Zion Williamson suffered an injury scare in the Pelicans' 122-121 loss to the Utah Jazz. With eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson met Williamson at the rim, pulling off an impressive block that saw the Pelicans forward fall awkwardly on his tailbone.
Jordan Clarkson scores 29 as Jazz rally past Timberwolves
Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points and the Utah Jazz overcame a 17-point deficit to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126 in
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
nbcsportsedge.com
The Player Prop bets to make for Monday Night: Morant, Embiid, DeRozan
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Joel Embiid O/U 28.5 Points vs. Pacers. Joel Embiid...
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers' Walker earns another start at QB vs. Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker has earned another start for the Carolina Panthers following a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. “I feel like P.J. would be our starter this week,” against the Atlanta Falcons, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday.
