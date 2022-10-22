Read full article on original website
Arthur “Art” Doyle Baryenbruch
Arthur “Art” Doyle Baryenbruch, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21. He spent his final days with his family in the loving and caring community of Greenway Manor. From the moment Art was born on January 26, 1934, he approached life enthusiastically with joy, passion, and...
Marcella T. Croissant
SUN PRAIRIE – Marcella “Marcie” Theresa (Crase) Croissant, age 93, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Kindred Hearts Senior Living in Cottage Grove. She was born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Victor and Frances (Meyer) Crase. Marcie attended...
Janet Carol “Jan” Ziegler
MADISON – Janet Carol “Jan” Ziegler, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Feb. 5, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of David and Belva (Kubly) Bowes. Jan graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. She married Vernon Ziegler on July 5, 1974, in Madison followed by a honeymoon in Hawaii.
Kevin J. Emberson
Kevin J. Emberson, age 56, of Monroe, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Monroe Health Services. Kevin was born on October 4, 1966 in Monroe, the son of Roland and Joan (Phillips) Emberson. He was a 1985 graduate of Monroe High School. Following graduation, Kevin was employed at Farm and Fleet, Monroe Truck Equipment, and most recently worked as a custodian for the Monroe School District. He loved his daughters and enjoyed coaching them in youth softball. Kevin was known as a jokester, loved listening to rock and roll, and always enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle.
Dr. Richard Rohowetz
Dr. Richard Rohowetz, age 77 of Dodgeville passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 of natural causes. Richard was born on July 16, 1945 to Robert and Twila Rohowetz. He graduated from Queen of Apostles High School. Post high school education included: Holy Name Seminary, St Cloud State University, UW Platteville and Marquette Dental School where he met and later married Carla Szarafinski on December 26, 1970. Carla passed away on November 18, 2010.
Barbara J. Walser
Barbara J. Walser, age 71, died on October 9, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born on July 28, 1951, in Madison, WI to parents Josephine E. (Hatcher) and Clarence H. Walser. Barbara completed high school at James Madison Memorial and further studied at...
Peter A. Steinmann, Sr.
Peter A. Steinmann, Sr., age 88, of Monroe, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SSM Hospice Home, Monroe. Pete was born on June 9, 1934 in Argyle, the son of Ernest and Elise (Dubach) Steinmann. He attended Monroe High School and was united in marriage to Roxana Young on August 24, 1955 at St. Victor Catholic Church, Monroe. Pete farmed for several years in the Monroe area and worked as an operating engineer for McGuire Construction for 22 years before retiring in 1999.
James R. “Butch” Morrill
James R. “Butch” Morrill, 79, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. Butch was born on August 20, 1943 in Kenosha, son of the late Russell and Margaret (Siverly) Morrill. Butch loved trains, his collection of LP vinyl records and riding his bike around the neighborhood....
Gary Raymond Klassy
Gary Raymond Klassy, age 78 passed away on Thursday, October 2022 at SSM Health in Monroe. He was born on April 26, 1944 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the son of Raymond and Anna (Farr) Klassy. Gary graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962. Following high school, he farmed until entering the United States Air Force, serving from 1964 to 1968. After returning from the Air Force Gary worked at Verona Lumber, Klassy Milling, and Carnes in Verona, retiring in 2010. On November 16, 1974 he was united in marriage to Diane Hustad at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Gary was a member of the Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141, charter member of the WI Vietnam Vets Chapter III, and VFW Post #10549. In April of 2022 Gary traveled to Washington, DC as part of the Badger Honor Flight.
Cynthia Ann Phillips
RIO – Cynthia Ann Phillips, age 69, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born in Springfield, Ill., on Sept. 3, 1953. Cindy was a kind and generous person who loved animals and nature. She will be sadly missed by close friends and family.
Emily M. “Em” Oyan
MADISON / CROSS PLAINS – Emily M. “Em” Oyan, age 43, of Cross Plains, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. Em was...
Barbara Jean Workman
ALBANY, Wis. — Barbara Jean Workman, age 81 passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at SSM Health in Monroe, WI, with her girls by her side. She was born on February 9, 1941, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the daughter of Arthur and Alvina (LaPorte) Severson. Barbara graduated in 1958 from Black Earth High School and continued her education at Madison Beauty College. On June 19, 1962, Barbara was united in marriage to Noel Workman at the Vermont Lutheran Church. She had worked as a beautician until becoming a mother for her children. After her children had grown Barbara began working at Ogden Manufacturing in Albany from where she retired. In her retirement, Barbara and Noel were fixtures at local farmers’ markets selling jams and jellies. She also was a crafter, sewing and quilting many pieces over the years. Barbara also enjoyed reading and occasional trips to the casino. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Philip Dean Overton
MADISON – Philip D. “Phil” Overton passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after a long battle with congestive heart failure and recent diagnosis of a rare cancer. He was cared for at home by his devoted wife, Carol, children and grandchildren. Phil was the oldest child...
Judith Ann Riggleman
Merrimac- Judith Ann Riggleman of Merrimac, WI, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1943, in Minnesota to Linford Ralph Hanson and Evelyn Irene (Edwards). She married Richard Dale Riggleman on October 5, 1963, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Patricia Y. “Pat” Allen
FITCHBURG – Patricia Y. “Pat” Allen, age 90, of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at DeForest Place. She was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Kenmore, N.Y., the daughter of John Hubbard and Mabel (Nesbitt) Young. Pat graduated from Kenmore High School in New...
Jerry Dean Shipman
Jerry Shipman, age 81, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born October 29, 1940, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Rose Maxine (Hannah) and Samuel Kelly Shipman. Jerry graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1958 and Drake University in 1962. Jerry was an astonishing high school athlete in football, basketball, and track. He was awarded first team All-State football, won first place in pole vault at Drake Relays High School Division, and first place Iowa High School as a senior. At Drake University, Jerry played football, basketball, and track for his first two years and ended his last two years with track only. He held the pole vault record there until the mid-80’s.
Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell
MIDDLETON – Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wis., the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wis., lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Penn., and most recently resided in Verona, Wis. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.
Madison’s The Mascot Theory unleashes its rock side with new music
There’s nothing hypothetical about the desire to rock out. Next month, Madison-based The Mascot Theory will release Big Blue EP, a six-song sample of a new full-length album (Every Sign of Life) coming out sometime next year. For the Americana-leaning band, embracing rock and roll on these new tunes is wholly intentional.
WATCH: ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ underway at Overture
MADISON, Wis. — Jessie Davidson, who plays Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” joins Live at Four to talk about the performance underway at the Overture Center. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
Madison man’s cross-country bicycle trip winds through a surprisingly United States
It’s not like Kristin Haugen-Wente couldn’t have seen it coming. In summer 2021, she brought home a magazine she thought her husband, John Haugen-Wente, might enjoy looking through. It was called Adventure Cyclist. The couple met in a Colorado ski town and moved together to Kristin’s home city...
