Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Channel 3000
Peter A. Steinmann, Sr.
Peter A. Steinmann, Sr., age 88, of Monroe, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SSM Hospice Home, Monroe. Pete was born on June 9, 1934 in Argyle, the son of Ernest and Elise (Dubach) Steinmann. He attended Monroe High School and was united in marriage to Roxana Young on August 24, 1955 at St. Victor Catholic Church, Monroe. Pete farmed for several years in the Monroe area and worked as an operating engineer for McGuire Construction for 22 years before retiring in 1999.
Channel 3000
Barbara J. Walser
Barbara J. Walser, age 71, died on October 9, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born on July 28, 1951, in Madison, WI to parents Josephine E. (Hatcher) and Clarence H. Walser. Barbara completed high school at James Madison Memorial and further studied at...
Channel 3000
Gordon “Gordy” N. Schmitz
*Services for Gordon are being rescheduled for a later date. Please check back for further details. Thank you.*. DeForest – Gordon “Gordy” N. Schmitz, age 78, died peacefully at Agrace Hospice surrounded by family on October 21, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1944 in Madison, Wisconsin to parents Adelbert and Veronia (Annen) Schmitz.
Channel 3000
Kevin J. Emberson
Kevin J. Emberson, age 56, of Monroe, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Monroe Health Services. Kevin was born on October 4, 1966 in Monroe, the son of Roland and Joan (Phillips) Emberson. He was a 1985 graduate of Monroe High School. Following graduation, Kevin was employed at Farm and Fleet, Monroe Truck Equipment, and most recently worked as a custodian for the Monroe School District. He loved his daughters and enjoyed coaching them in youth softball. Kevin was known as a jokester, loved listening to rock and roll, and always enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle.
Channel 3000
James R. “Butch” Morrill
James R. “Butch” Morrill, 79, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. Butch was born on August 20, 1943 in Kenosha, son of the late Russell and Margaret (Siverly) Morrill. Butch loved trains, his collection of LP vinyl records and riding his bike around the neighborhood....
Channel 3000
Marcella T. Croissant
SUN PRAIRIE – Marcella “Marcie” Theresa (Crase) Croissant, age 93, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Kindred Hearts Senior Living in Cottage Grove. She was born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Victor and Frances (Meyer) Crase. Marcie attended...
Channel 3000
James “Jim” W. Craney
James William Craney, age 79, was born to William and Ella (Wilson) Craney on January 13, 1943. He married Sharon A. Royston on August 19, 1967 and their son Douglas joined them in 1969. Jim passed away at home on October 21, 2022 with Sharon and Doug at his side.
Channel 3000
Eunice B. Kuntz
MIDDLETON – Eunice E. Kuntz, a resident of Coleman, Marinette, Madison, Birchwood and Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living Community in Middleton. Eunice was born on March 21, 1929, to the late Leo and Edna (Hidde) Buege in Grover Township near her family farm in Coleman Township, Wis.
Channel 3000
Judith Ann Riggleman
Merrimac- Judith Ann Riggleman of Merrimac, WI, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1943, in Minnesota to Linford Ralph Hanson and Evelyn Irene (Edwards). She married Richard Dale Riggleman on October 5, 1963, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Gary Raymond Klassy
Gary Raymond Klassy, age 78 passed away on Thursday, October 2022 at SSM Health in Monroe. He was born on April 26, 1944 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the son of Raymond and Anna (Farr) Klassy. Gary graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962. Following high school, he farmed until entering the United States Air Force, serving from 1964 to 1968. After returning from the Air Force Gary worked at Verona Lumber, Klassy Milling, and Carnes in Verona, retiring in 2010. On November 16, 1974 he was united in marriage to Diane Hustad at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Gary was a member of the Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141, charter member of the WI Vietnam Vets Chapter III, and VFW Post #10549. In April of 2022 Gary traveled to Washington, DC as part of the Badger Honor Flight.
Channel 3000
James Joseph Bires
James J. Bires, 64, lost a 3 year battle with melanoma, on October 16, 2022, in Jacksonville, FL. His courage, positive attitude, and deep faith were a great help to him during this difficult time. Jim was born to Joe & Nancy Bires on March 5, 1958 in Madison. He...
Channel 3000
Margaret B. Hansen
Madison – Margaret B. Hansen, age 99, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Agrace Hospice. She was born on March 15, 1923, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin to parents Chris and Anita (Kassabaum) Homburg. Margaret married John Hansen on January 24, 1948, at their pastor’s house. She was a...
Channel 3000
Alice (Binger) Simon
MADISON – Alice Valeria Simon, age 88, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born on Sept. 24, 1934, to Albert and Alma (Schmale) Binger and grew up in Middleton. She married Stanley Simon in 1952, and they settled in Madison to raise their family. She was a stay-at-home mom who devoted herself to her children and grandchildren.
Channel 3000
Barbara Jean Workman
ALBANY, Wis. — Barbara Jean Workman, age 81 passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at SSM Health in Monroe, WI, with her girls by her side. She was born on February 9, 1941, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the daughter of Arthur and Alvina (LaPorte) Severson. Barbara graduated in 1958 from Black Earth High School and continued her education at Madison Beauty College. On June 19, 1962, Barbara was united in marriage to Noel Workman at the Vermont Lutheran Church. She had worked as a beautician until becoming a mother for her children. After her children had grown Barbara began working at Ogden Manufacturing in Albany from where she retired. In her retirement, Barbara and Noel were fixtures at local farmers’ markets selling jams and jellies. She also was a crafter, sewing and quilting many pieces over the years. Barbara also enjoyed reading and occasional trips to the casino. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Channel 3000
Cynthia Ann Phillips
RIO – Cynthia Ann Phillips, age 69, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born in Springfield, Ill., on Sept. 3, 1953. Cindy was a kind and generous person who loved animals and nature. She will be sadly missed by close friends and family.
Channel 3000
Emily M. “Em” Oyan
MADISON / CROSS PLAINS – Emily M. “Em” Oyan, age 43, of Cross Plains, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. Em was...
Channel 3000
Jerry Dean Shipman
Jerry Shipman, age 81, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born October 29, 1940, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Rose Maxine (Hannah) and Samuel Kelly Shipman. Jerry graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1958 and Drake University in 1962. Jerry was an astonishing high school athlete in football, basketball, and track. He was awarded first team All-State football, won first place in pole vault at Drake Relays High School Division, and first place Iowa High School as a senior. At Drake University, Jerry played football, basketball, and track for his first two years and ended his last two years with track only. He held the pole vault record there until the mid-80’s.
Channel 3000
Philip Dean Overton
MADISON – Philip D. “Phil” Overton passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after a long battle with congestive heart failure and recent diagnosis of a rare cancer. He was cared for at home by his devoted wife, Carol, children and grandchildren. Phil was the oldest child...
Channel 3000
Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell
MIDDLETON – Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wis., the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wis., lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Penn., and most recently resided in Verona, Wis. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.
Channel 3000
WATCH: ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ underway at Overture
MADISON, Wis. — Jessie Davidson, who plays Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” joins Live at Four to talk about the performance underway at the Overture Center. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
Comments / 0