Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Channel 3000
Marcella T. Croissant
SUN PRAIRIE – Marcella “Marcie” Theresa (Crase) Croissant, age 93, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Kindred Hearts Senior Living in Cottage Grove. She was born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Victor and Frances (Meyer) Crase. Marcie attended...
Channel 3000
Janet Carol “Jan” Ziegler
MADISON – Janet Carol “Jan” Ziegler, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Feb. 5, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of David and Belva (Kubly) Bowes. Jan graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. She married Vernon Ziegler on July 5, 1974, in Madison followed by a honeymoon in Hawaii.
Channel 3000
Eunice B. Kuntz
MIDDLETON – Eunice E. Kuntz, a resident of Coleman, Marinette, Madison, Birchwood and Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living Community in Middleton. Eunice was born on March 21, 1929, to the late Leo and Edna (Hidde) Buege in Grover Township near her family farm in Coleman Township, Wis.
Channel 3000
Barbara Jean Workman
ALBANY, Wis. — Barbara Jean Workman, age 81 passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at SSM Health in Monroe, WI, with her girls by her side. She was born on February 9, 1941, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the daughter of Arthur and Alvina (LaPorte) Severson. Barbara graduated in 1958 from Black Earth High School and continued her education at Madison Beauty College. On June 19, 1962, Barbara was united in marriage to Noel Workman at the Vermont Lutheran Church. She had worked as a beautician until becoming a mother for her children. After her children had grown Barbara began working at Ogden Manufacturing in Albany from where she retired. In her retirement, Barbara and Noel were fixtures at local farmers’ markets selling jams and jellies. She also was a crafter, sewing and quilting many pieces over the years. Barbara also enjoyed reading and occasional trips to the casino. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Channel 3000
Alice (Binger) Simon
MADISON – Alice Valeria Simon, age 88, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born on Sept. 24, 1934, to Albert and Alma (Schmale) Binger and grew up in Middleton. She married Stanley Simon in 1952, and they settled in Madison to raise their family. She was a stay-at-home mom who devoted herself to her children and grandchildren.
Channel 3000
Judith Ann Riggleman
Merrimac- Judith Ann Riggleman of Merrimac, WI, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1943, in Minnesota to Linford Ralph Hanson and Evelyn Irene (Edwards). She married Richard Dale Riggleman on October 5, 1963, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Emily M. “Em” Oyan
MADISON / CROSS PLAINS – Emily M. “Em” Oyan, age 43, of Cross Plains, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. Em was...
Channel 3000
Cynthia Ann Phillips
RIO – Cynthia Ann Phillips, age 69, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born in Springfield, Ill., on Sept. 3, 1953. Cindy was a kind and generous person who loved animals and nature. She will be sadly missed by close friends and family.
Channel 3000
Philip Dean Overton
MADISON – Philip D. “Phil” Overton passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after a long battle with congestive heart failure and recent diagnosis of a rare cancer. He was cared for at home by his devoted wife, Carol, children and grandchildren. Phil was the oldest child...
Channel 3000
Sandra “Sandy” O’Neil
Sandra “Sandy” O’Neil, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare surrounded by her siblings. She was born Christmas Eve, 1944 in Elroy Wisconsin to the late Josephine (Scott) Dyrud and Llewellyn O’Neil. Sandy is survived by many loving siblings,...
Channel 3000
Patricia Y. “Pat” Allen
FITCHBURG – Patricia Y. “Pat” Allen, age 90, of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at DeForest Place. She was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Kenmore, N.Y., the daughter of John Hubbard and Mabel (Nesbitt) Young. Pat graduated from Kenmore High School in New...
Channel 3000
Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell
MIDDLETON – Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wis., the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wis., lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Penn., and most recently resided in Verona, Wis. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.
Channel 3000
WATCH: ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ underway at Overture
MADISON, Wis. — Jessie Davidson, who plays Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” joins Live at Four to talk about the performance underway at the Overture Center. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
Channel 3000
Madison’s The Mascot Theory unleashes its rock side with new music
There’s nothing hypothetical about the desire to rock out. Next month, Madison-based The Mascot Theory will release Big Blue EP, a six-song sample of a new full-length album (Every Sign of Life) coming out sometime next year. For the Americana-leaning band, embracing rock and roll on these new tunes is wholly intentional.
Channel 3000
What to know about in-person absentee voting in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Voters looking to vote early can do so starting Tuesday, Oct. 25 when in-person absentee voting starts throughout Madison. Voters will need to bring an acceptable photo in order to vote with an in-person absentee ballot. Any voters who need to register for the first time or update their registration will need a proof of residence document too.
Channel 3000
UW-Platteville knocks off UW-Whitewater to bring home Miner’s Axe
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Miner’s Axe is staying in Platteville. UW-Platteville knocked off UW-Whitewater on Saturday, 17-13, in the annual George Chryst Memorial Bowl. It’s the first time since 2004 that the Pioneers have beaten the Warhawks. It was...
Channel 3000
Madison man’s cross-country bicycle trip winds through a surprisingly United States
It’s not like Kristin Haugen-Wente couldn’t have seen it coming. In summer 2021, she brought home a magazine she thought her husband, John Haugen-Wente, might enjoy looking through. It was called Adventure Cyclist. The couple met in a Colorado ski town and moved together to Kristin’s home city...
Channel 3000
‘Jewelry Thief’ Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — Badger safety John Torchio picked off two passes on Saturday. On Monday, he picked up the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Award. The “Jewelry Thief” shined like a diamond in Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. He returned his first interception for a touchdown and also led all players in tackles with 10.
Channel 3000
DeForest ends Sun Prairie West’s first playoff run 53-6
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Newsom vows to finish four-year term if reelected governor
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term. Newsom made the...
Comments / 0