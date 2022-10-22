ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

American Driver Reportedly Lands Formula 1 Seat

You may not know who he is yet, but starting in 2023 Logan Sargeant is going to become a household name among American Formula 1 fans. On Saturday, Williams Racing chief Jost Capito announced that Sargeant will be driving for the team in the 2023 Formula One season. He will replace Nicholas Latifi as the teammate to Alex Albon, provided that he obtains enough points to compete via his ongoing season in Formula 2.
Autoweek.com

Brad Pitt, Mario Andretti and Final Paddock Notes from F1 U.S. Grand Prix at COTA

Brad Pitt was taking notes, the Magnussens are going to race together, Sebastian Vettel planted a tree, and Lando Norris drove further than anyone else. Autoweek wraps up some off-track action from the U.S. Grand Prix. Magnussens to Team at Gulf 12 Hours. Haas F1 racer Kevin Magnussen will return...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Red Bull co-founder and F1 team owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies age 78 after a long battle with illness... as Christian Horner pays tribute to 'an incredible man'

Red Bull Racing and football chief Dietich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. The Austrian was known for his long-standing stewardship of Red Bull after being one of the energy drinks company's co-founders in the 1980s. Mateschitz combined the company with his passion for...
KESQ

Formula One pays tribute to Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz

Tributes have been paid to Dietrich Mateschitz, the owner and co-founder of the sports drink company Red Bull, who has died aged 78. As well as turning his energy drink into a market leader, the Austrian billionaire also founded one of the most successful Formula One teams in recent history.
BBC

United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight

What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.

