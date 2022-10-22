You may not know who he is yet, but starting in 2023 Logan Sargeant is going to become a household name among American Formula 1 fans. On Saturday, Williams Racing chief Jost Capito announced that Sargeant will be driving for the team in the 2023 Formula One season. He will replace Nicholas Latifi as the teammate to Alex Albon, provided that he obtains enough points to compete via his ongoing season in Formula 2.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO