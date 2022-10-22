ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107

CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.
Akron Beacon Journal

Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
NBC Sports

Late turnovers cost the Wizards in overtime

The Washington Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-107 in overtime on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Cleveland Cavaliers are a good example of how much better the Eastern Conference is now than it was for the better part of the last two decades. Last season, they had the 8th-best record in the East and were eliminated in the play-in tournament. But they then traded for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell and they also have a group of young players who are only going to get better.
Citrus County Chronicle

Hot Harper carries Phillies into 1st World Series since 2009

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The billionaire owner of the Philadelphia Phillies pounded his fists on Bryce Harper’s chest and joked the Phillies slugger was almost underpaid at $330 million over the life of his contract. It was absurd to put a price tag on the moment for John Middleton...
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
