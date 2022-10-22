Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Donovan Mitchell breaks franchise record, leads Cavs past Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards
Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107
CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
Jordan Clarkson scores 29 as Jazz rally past Timberwolves
Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points and the Utah Jazz overcame a 17-point deficit to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126 in
Wizards And Cavs Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
They're Bookends: Trice Matches Martin as Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week
The Husky edge rushers claim same honor in consecutive weeks.
NBA Admits DeMar DeRozan was Fouled on Missed Game-Winning Shot Attempt vs. Wizards
The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for Friday's Chicago Bulls game against the Washington Wizards, and Bulls fans are frustrated. The report indicated that Anthony Gill should have been called for a shooting foul by not giving DeMar DeRozan enough space to land on his attempted game-winning three pointer.
Late turnovers cost the Wizards in overtime
The Washington Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-107 in overtime on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Cleveland Cavaliers are a good example of how much better the Eastern Conference is now than it was for the better part of the last two decades. Last season, they had the 8th-best record in the East and were eliminated in the play-in tournament. But they then traded for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell and they also have a group of young players who are only going to get better.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Hot Harper carries Phillies into 1st World Series since 2009
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The billionaire owner of the Philadelphia Phillies pounded his fists on Bryce Harper’s chest and joked the Phillies slugger was almost underpaid at $330 million over the life of his contract. It was absurd to put a price tag on the moment for John Middleton...
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
