Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Mountain Tap, YVSC collaborate on ReTree Beer
Last month Mountain Tap Brewery and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council collaborated to create a new beer named ReTree Spruce IPA, and it was tapped up on Friday, Oct. 21. The beer was conditioned with Colorado-grown spruce tips resulting in its robust piney flavor and aroma, reminiscent of being in a forest.
Watch: Moose shreds tree in Steamboat Springs
A bull moose in Steamboat Springs had an itch he could only satisfy by rubbing his antlers on a tree earlier this week.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Returning to activity is difficult, but possible with long COVID
Scott Ford, a Steamboat Springs resident of 30 years, tries to hike to his favorite backcountry fishing spot every summer. This year, however, lingering symptoms from COVID-19 kept Ford from that 26-mile round-trip getaway to the south fork of the White River. “The biggest change is I didn’t have the...
nbc11news.com
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat girls and Soroco runner qualify for cross country state championships
With speedy performances at their respective regional championships on Friday, Oct. 21, Soroco junior Alan Mayer and the Steamboat Springs girls cross country team qualified for the cross country state championship. For the Sailors, the Oslowski sisters continued their season-long domination on the course at the 4A Regional Championship in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: My support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner
As a former department head with the city of Steamboat Springs, I am casting my support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner. As a city employee, I had the opportunity to work with City Council members on a variety of projects and issues. One of my most enjoyable and rewarding projects was working with Kathi on the Combined Law Enforcement Facility.
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Group opposing Steamboat’s proposed STR tax raises $82K with help from vacation rental companies
Buoyed by donations from local short-term rental operators, the campaign to defeat Steamboat Spring’s ballot measure proposing a 9% tax on short-term rentals has raised more than $82,000, according to reports from the city clerk’s office. The largest single contributor to Citizens for Responsible Housing Policies is the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: A vote for Savannah Wolfson is a vote for reality
I began my Steamboat Dream in 1967 when I came here for the first time. I immediately fell in love with the people and the area. My dream finally materialized and I found myself and my two kids living the dream in 1977, 10 years later. Then reality hit. How much is this dream going to cost me? Not much has changed over the years.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Winter is coming. How should you prepare your car?
Doc’s Auto Clinic owner Jason Bongiorno was too busy on Friday, Oct. 21, running his shop, which books appointments about one month in advance, to talk on the phone about the importance of drivers properly prepping their vehicles for winter weather. Relayed through his staff, Bongiorno noted three key...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat football falls to Fort Lupton, evens season record
The Steamboat Springs football team traveled to Fort Lupton for its final away game of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. An insanely high scoring opening quarter lead to a 45-20 Fort Lupton lead at halftime. Despite a couple scores in the third quarter and making it a manageable game, Steamboat was unable to complete the comeback, losing 52-35.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Workforce housing is our No. 1 issue
Our community has an acute shortage of housing affordable to most of our workforce. I hear stories of businesses hiring and then losing their new employees due to an inability to find housing. Young people born and raised in Routt County cannot settle here. Teachers, medical personnel, firefighters, grocery store employees, small businesses, nonprofits, restaurant staff, and city and county employees are all affected. Our current housing need for those who work and live here is about 1,400 homes.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Savannah Wolfson knows Colorado House District 26
My least favorite part about politics (probably yours too) is engaging my personal time to make an educated decision in the upcoming election, only to find myself listening to a pair of nincompoops debate over nothing and avoid discussing the issues that actually matter to their potential constituents. Then, we’re left only to observe the prevailing nincompoop “serve” in public office — or serve their own needs and advancements at least.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund grants surpass $105,000
Lift Up of Routt County, Routt County Search and Rescue, and Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide have each been awarded grants, as Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty Community Fund recently doled out $9,000 in funding to local nonprofits. With the fall grant cycle, the community fund has contributed more than $105,000...
