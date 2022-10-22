ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

High School Football PRO

Rimersburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ridgway Area High School football team will have a game with Union High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
RIMERSBURG, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Sheffield, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Johnsonburg Area High School basketball team will have a game with Sheffield Area Middle-High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
JOHNSONBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

One Year After Violent Fight at High School Football Game

The last time Erie High played Cathedral Prep, a violent fight broke out in the stands. Players and fans rushed out of the stadium after mistakenly hearing a gunshot. "All I remember is people running and my band director telling us to also run," said Persie Doolittle, a student at Erie High School, who was performing with the marching band at last year's game. "There was a lot of hysteria, people just going everywhere."
WFMJ.com

Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line

A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

VENANGO COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure in between two low pressure systems today into mid week. Despite the storm systems, the high will be the dominate feature through tomorrow. Midwest cold front and low will eventually set off some showers by Wednesday. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Monday. Precip: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 4.13″...
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

She’s a big girl now: Rehabbed steel mill eagle Rosie released with a 7-foot wingspan

A young bald eagle from a U.S. Steel mill near Pittsburgh that was missing all of its primary flight feathers on one wing is flying the skies of Crawford County. On Thursday, officials from Tamarack Wildlife Center, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and U.S. Steel released Rosie after she was “imped” with new flight feathers and underwent 3.5 months of rehabilitation.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP seeks leads on stolen engagement ring

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie. The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details of Emlenton Area Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police have released the details surrounding a recent crash on Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area. In a release issued on Saturday, police said the accident happened on October 11 around 3:13 p.m. when Karl Mawby, 57, of Waverly, NY, lost control of his 1999 Acura Integra while traveling west near mile marker 47.
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part Two

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The day was January 23, 1973, and Frank Howard Sydlowski was standing in a Franklin courtroom being arraigned for the 1972 murder of Cyrena Jane Manning. This is Part Two in a three-part series about the 1972 stabbing murder of Cyrena Jane “Janie” Manning. Read...
FRANKLIN, PA

