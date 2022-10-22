Read full article on original website
Rimersburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rimersburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ridgway Area High School football team will have a game with Union High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Sheffield, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Sheffield, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Johnsonburg Area High School basketball team will have a game with Sheffield Area Middle-High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: Five Former Redbank Valley Players Suit Up in Westminster’s Win over Grove City
GROVE CITY, Pa. Sharon’s graduate Tylon Eilam had 101 yards receiving for Westminster, and five Redbank Valley graduates suited up in the Titans’ 24-17 win over Grove City. Former Bulldogs Joe Mansfield and Coltin Bartley had one tackle each for Westminster, while Kobe Bonanno (3 tackles), Dalton Bish...
Summers combines to score 4 TDs; Sharpsville ends their skid
Caullin Summers ran in three touchdowns and also passed for another in Sharpsville's victory.
Touchdown! One local football player with Down syndrome gets his chance to play on the field
Two local JV football teams teamed up to help a special player get a chance to play on the field. Max Mathe, who has Down syndrome, is a freshman at Harborcreek High School and plays on the football team. Before the JV game against Conneaut High School, his mother Holly reached out to Conneaut’s coaching […]
erienewsnow.com
One Year After Violent Fight at High School Football Game
The last time Erie High played Cathedral Prep, a violent fight broke out in the stands. Players and fans rushed out of the stadium after mistakenly hearing a gunshot. "All I remember is people running and my band director telling us to also run," said Persie Doolittle, a student at Erie High School, who was performing with the marching band at last year's game. "There was a lot of hysteria, people just going everywhere."
Four Takeaways From Pitt's Rout of Clarion
The Pitt Panthers debuted a retooled roster in a blowout win over Clarion.
WFMJ.com
Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line
A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
yourerie
Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast
High pressure in between two low pressure systems today into mid week. Despite the storm systems, the high will be the dominate feature through tomorrow. Midwest cold front and low will eventually set off some showers by Wednesday. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Monday. Precip: SUNDAY: 0″ / Month: 4.13″...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
She’s a big girl now: Rehabbed steel mill eagle Rosie released with a 7-foot wingspan
A young bald eagle from a U.S. Steel mill near Pittsburgh that was missing all of its primary flight feathers on one wing is flying the skies of Crawford County. On Thursday, officials from Tamarack Wildlife Center, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and U.S. Steel released Rosie after she was “imped” with new flight feathers and underwent 3.5 months of rehabilitation.
explore venango
Police: Local Man Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes Vehicle in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle on State Route 62 on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Route 62 (Allegheny Boulevard), in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
WFMJ.com
PENNDOT: Mercer County averages more than 100 crashes involving deer annually
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a reminder to help keep you from becoming one of the 100 or so drivers involved in a traffic accident involving a deer this season. Every Autumn deer are on the move, sometimes crossing onto area roadways. Statistics for the past five years...
Icing on the Lake closing in December, unveils new ‘Sweet Vault’
A local bakery is closing its doors for good before the new year arrives. Icing on the Lake announced that it will close on Dec. 30th after 11 and a half years of business in Erie. The owner of the bakery said that it’s become too physically demanding, after having two hip replacements and a […]
PSP seeks leads on stolen engagement ring
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie. The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued […]
explore venango
Police Release Details of Emlenton Area Crash
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police have released the details surrounding a recent crash on Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area. In a release issued on Saturday, police said the accident happened on October 11 around 3:13 p.m. when Karl Mawby, 57, of Waverly, NY, lost control of his 1999 Acura Integra while traveling west near mile marker 47.
explore venango
The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part Two
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The day was January 23, 1973, and Frank Howard Sydlowski was standing in a Franklin courtroom being arraigned for the 1972 murder of Cyrena Jane Manning. This is Part Two in a three-part series about the 1972 stabbing murder of Cyrena Jane “Janie” Manning. Read...
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank's Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.
