China reports human H5N6 avian influenza case in Guangxi child
Hong Kong health officials reports today a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland. The case involves a 3-year-old boy living in Nanning, Guangxi. He developed symptoms on September 1 and was admitted for treatment on September 11. He is in serious condition. From 2014 to date, 81...
Cases of BQ.1/BQ.1.1 variants double in U.S., Europe warns of rise
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Friday estimated that BQ.1 and closely related BQ.1.1 accounted for 16.6% of coronavirus variants in the country, nearly doubling from last week, while Europe expects them to become the dominant variants in a month.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise
Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
The top 20 Covid symptoms right now revealed as cases surge by 34% in a fortnight
CASES of Covid-19 have surged by 34 per cent in the last two weeks, new data has revealed. The increase in infections comes as many Brits have now started to develop cold-like symptoms as we head into the winter months. Data shows that there are currently an estimated 235,829 new...
The deadliest viruses in history
These are the 12 most lethal viruses, based on their mortality rates or the number of people they have killed.
The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know
Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
What is Ebola and what are the symptoms as Uganda hit by deadly new outbreak
Four health workers are among 10 people who have died after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda, prompting huge concern from health authorities.The country’s health ministry confirmed at the end of September that a 24-year-old man from the central Mubende district showed symptoms of the disease and later died.There have so far been 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the first case was diagnosed.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest outbreak was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, for which there is no current vaccine available.No Ebola cases from the outbreak have yet been reported outside Uganda. However the...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
CDC director Walensky tests positive for COVID-19
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a release from the agency. Walensky tested positive Friday night and is experiencing mild symptoms, the CDC said. The director is isolating at her home and will participate in planned meetings virtually in accordance with CDC guidelines.
California’s COVID-19 decline starts to slow, as new variants spread in US and Europe
After steady decline since mid-July, some metrics of COVID-19 spread are showing early signs of plateauing in California, as transmission has begun to trend upward once again in some parts of the world. The California Department of Public Health reported the latest daily case rate at 7.5 per 100,000 residents...
What Is RSV? Why a Virus Nearly All of Us Get Before Age 2 Has Doctors Worried Now
A common respiratory virus that can make kids (and some adults) severely sick is concerning doctors because it emerged far earlier than usual this year and is already filling up hospital beds across the country. Pediatric hospital bed capacity is already strained in nearly a half-dozen states because of the...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Vaccine trials on Sudan Ebola strain to start in weeks - WHO chief
KAMPALA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday a clinical trial of vaccines to combat the Sudan strain of Ebola could start within weeks as an outbreak of the disease in Uganda reached the capital, stirring alarm.
Modeling study suggests the possibility of Japanese encephalitis virus outbreak in Australia
A paper from a research team, which included mathematical modeling expertise from LSHTM and was led by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane, has suggested that up to 750,000 people across Australia could be at risk of exposure to Japanese encephalitis (JEV). The modeling study, published in Clinical...
Sweden investigates Cryptosporidium outbreak
Sweden’s Public Health Agency, Folkhälsomyndigheten reports investigating a Cryptosporidium parvum outbreak in the country. An increase in the number of reported cases of Cryptosporidium infections was seen in the first two weeks of October compared to the same period in previous years. Through typing (analysis of the parasite’s...
DENV-2, A Deadly Dengue Variant: Symptoms, Risks And Treatment
The number of dengue cases in the country has increased in recent years. For instance, Delhi reported over 300 new dengue infections in the first five days of October, following 693 cases in September. In addition, over 950 dengue cases have been recorded within the city in the past 60...
Sweden searches for the source of Crypto and Salmonella outbreaks
Swedish officials are investigating a recent increase in reported cases of Cryptosporidium. A total of 61 people have been confirmed as being infected by the same certain type of Cryptosporidium parvum. These people fell ill from Sept. 25 to Oct. 10 and live in 10 different regions of the country.
Epidemiology, prevention and control of hepatitis A virus infection in the European Union
Hepatitis A is an acute liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV) and transmitted via the fecal-oral route through person-to-person transmission and contaminated food or water. While hepatitis A infection is mostly asymptomatic in children, the frequency and severity of symptoms increases with age, with the elderly and patients with other liver disease at risk of hospitalization, acute liver failure and death.
