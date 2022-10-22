Read full article on original website
Sacramento Kings announce status update for Keegan Murray
Keegan Murray will make his NBA debut in Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sacramento Kings announced the news Saturday morning. The much-anticipated start will be the first for the former Iowa star and 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray has been held back due to the team’s health and safety protocols and didn’t play in the season opener on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
WATCH: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James
Shaedon Sharpe stole the ball from LeBron James during Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Paul George scores 40 to help Clippers spoil big NBA debut for Kings rookie Keegan Murray
The Kings got a sensational debut from Keegan Murray and another big game from De’Aaron Fox, but it wasn’t enough against the Clippers.
Lakers lose to Blazers, remain winless thanks to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers were at home for a Sunday matinee against the up-and-coming Portland Trail Blazers. The winless Lakers were in an early must-win situation with a 0-2 record after losses to the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers. This game is interesting because last year’s loss...
Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland
With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota
Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released
College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
Suns Slim Betting Favorites Over Clippers
The Phoenix Suns are -1.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on SI Sportsbook, making this the third straight game to open the season with the Suns as favorites. The Suns, 1-1 on the year, travel to play their first Pacific division matchup with a Clippers team that hopes to remain undefeated after previously defeating the Lakers and Kings.
ESPN's FPI reveals prediction for Ohio State-Penn State ranked battle in Week 9
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the winner of the B1G East battle that is set to take place between Ohio State and Penn State. The Nittany Lions will have a chance against another top 10 team on Saturday. Penn State recovered after the Michigan loss with a blowout out win...
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers rally for win at Lakers
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...
Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Jim Harbaugh confirms long-term injury status of TE Erick All ahead of Week 9
Jim Harbaugh has not seen much of his TE Erick All this season. He confirmed that All will be missing some time with an undisclosed injury per WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. All has not played since the game against UConn in Week 3, and unfortunately it looks like that will be his last game of the season for Michigan. Harbaugh stated that All won’t be back this year.
B1G reportedly makes call on divisions for 2023, 24
The B1G has reportedly decided on what the plan is for divisions during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman reported on the news. The East and West Divisions are going to stick around until at least the end of the 2023 season before USC and UCLA get to the conference. After that, the B1G is planning on reconfiguring the conference in 2024.
3 B1G defensive stars land on PFF's Team of the Week for Week 8
Pro Football Focus released its Team of the Week from Week 8. No B1G players made the team in terms of offense, but the defense had 3 standouts featured. Iowa LB Jack Campbell, Wisconsin S John Torchio, and Maryland S Dante Trader Jr. all made the team. Campbell had 9...
Kings rookie Keegan Murray could join starting lineup for game against Memphis Grizzlies
Kings fans have clamored for rookie Keegan Murray to join the team’s starting lineup. It probably won’t be long before they get their wish.
NBA
Trail Blazers Set For Four In A Row At Home Starting Tonight With Denver
• Portland and Denver will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 24. • LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2021-22 season series to the Nuggets, 1-3. • In 33 career games against Denver, Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points...
Tommy Eichenberg capitalizes with pick-6 off head-scratching interception from Spencer Petras
Tommy Eichenberg and the Buckeye defense provided Ohio State with a spark near the end of the first half. With the offense of the Buckeyes stalling out multiple times in the first 30 minutes, Ohio State’s defense provided a game-changing play against Iowa. Backed up against their own end...
CJ Stroud not concerned about personal expectations: 'I'm here to win'
C.J. Stroud made it known he is not concerned with expectations after a convincing win over Iowa. Being the QB of an undefeated team and a Heisman contender, Stroud knows that people have high expectations for his play. When asked about the high expectations set for him every week, Stroud said, “I don’t have any expectations. I’m here to win.”
Kirk Ferentz addresses questions about a potential midseason change at OC
Kirk Ferentz recently addressed questions about a potential change at offensive coordinator. Brian Ferentz, son of Kirk, has been the OC in Iowa City since 2017. During that time, the Hawkeyes have not finished higher than 88th in the nation in yards per game. In 2022, the Hawkeyes slot in at 127th.
