Read full article on original website
Related
smokeybarn.com
In Loving Memory: Obituaries Of The Week of October 23, 2022
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) *Refresh this page for updates and newly listed obituaries for this week. Shirley Stewart Johnson, age 83, of Orlinda was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease at the Waters of Gallatin. She was born November 16, 1938 in Orlinda to the late Carl and Hazel Stewart. She was preceded in death by her brother Billy Stewart, sisters Mabel Stewart and Margaret Stewart Whitley, and infant son Anthony Thomas Wilson.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event
Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas. Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
New Balance Athletics to Open New Distribution Center in Lebanon
New Balance Athletics officials announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, New Balance will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County, which will support a portion of the...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large brush fire
First responders from Nashville spent several hours fighting a Sunday brush fire that caused extensive property damage in the Buffalo Road area.
Williamson County crews spend hours fighting brush fire that reignited
For more than eight hours over the course of two days, first responders found themselves dealing with a brush fire in a wooded area of Williamson County.
Grandmother calls on MDHA for a bigger unit to care for disabled grandson
A Nashville woman is pleading for help from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. She's in need of a bigger space.
WSMV
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast gets $200 million federal grant to build second battery plant in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Hundreds of millions of federal dollars will be funneled into battery manufacturing nationwide, and Microvast in Clarksville is among the select group receiving funding. The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, announced this week the first set of projects to expand domestic...
WSMV
New sign marks new era at WSMV 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County schools
Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned.
wgnsradio.com
EARLY VOTING 10/18 - 11/3, ELECTION DAY 11/8/2022
Tue. (Nov. 8, 2022) 7AM - 7PM regular ELECTION DAY. POLLING LOCATIONS remain the same for "Early Voting" and "Election Day". In Rutherford County, you can vote at the location that's nearest to you whenever you decide to vote. For example, if you live in Murfreesboro but work in Smyrna--you can vote "early" or on "election day" at the site that is most convenient to you.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026. Kelli Pendleton, the executive director...
WSMV
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
Comments / 2