Interim Salina Police Chief Sean Morton issued the following Friday afternoon. On 10-20-2022, after school was dismissed for the day, Salina Police received information that during lunch at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia, a student made a statement to three other boys regarding shooting up the school. Then all four boys were seen putting their hands together, seemly indicating they were all in agreement to participate. The statement and handshake were witnessed by another student who was alarmed and reported it to their parent. The four male students were identified after the school resource officers, and school officials reviewed the video recording from the school cafeteria.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO