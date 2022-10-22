Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
Police K9 found Kan. armed robbery suspect hiding in garage rafters
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest. Just after 6pm Monday, police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of South Hydraulic in Wichita, according to a media release. Officers learned that 31-year-old Joseph Rest-Isaac just robbed the DD Smoke...
Sheriff makes arrest related to suspected fentanyl death of Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an 18-year-old man on alleged drug charges. They say the arrest is connected to the suspected fentanyl poisoning and overdose death of Corey Wontorski. Wontorski died on Sept. 11 at the age of 24. His mother told KSN News that Wontorski battled […]
KWCH.com
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
kfdi.com
18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
KWCH.com
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon. KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while...
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
KWCH.com
Update: Man reported missing found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department reported late Friday night that Denney Bailey was found safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.
Police give more details about HMS-7 gun incident
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police released the information they know at this time about the incidents at Hutchinson Middle School 7. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at school at Hutchinson Middle School 7 earlier in the day. Officers immediately attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.
KWCH.com
Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
KSN.com
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Searching for suspect in Midtown liquor store robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A shoplifting at a local liquor store turned into a terrifying crime for the employees. Melissa Henderson is a cashier at 2nd Street Liquor in Midtown and she says what happened in the middle of the day on October 5 was terrifying. "It was shocking, it...
KAKE TV
Early morning fire at Bradley Fair On The Border
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire department responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning in the 2000 block of north Rock road. Authorities say they were alerted to the fire around 4:30 a.m. and crews from Firehouse 18 were first on scene. The fire began outside of the On the Border restaurant in Bradley Fair and spread to its outer walls. Firefighters opened the walls and found that they fire had been contained to the outer walls and had not spread inside.
Hutch PD looking for seatbelt violations next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police will be conducting grant funded nighttime seatbelt enforcement October 26th to 29th. In 2020, 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States. Among the young adults (18 to 34) killed, more than half (60%) were completely unrestrained — one...
KAKE TV
Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas
(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
KWCH.com
Power back on in W. Wichita after large outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday afternoon update: Sedgwick County Emergency Communication dispatchers confirm the section of W. Wichita from 21st and Ridge Rd., which experienced a large power outage Saturday morning, has mostly regained power. Saturday morning: Sedgwick County Emergency Communication dispatchers confirm a large section of west Wichita from...
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
