WOWT
High school football Week 9: Elkhorn South remains perfect, beating Omaha North 42-6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several teams remain undefeated through Week 9 as the regular season comes to a close. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action on the gridiron.
SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Idaho high school football (Oct. 24)
Every Monday during the 2022 football season, SBLive Idaho will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 5A to Class 1A. Here are the Week 10 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 24) as compiled by SBLive Sports reporters Brandon Walton and Todd Milles. IDAHO FOOTBALL ...
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
