CBS News
Phillies fans storm the streets to celebrate World Series berth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth and Rhys Hoskins went yard as the Phillies beat the Padres, 4-3, to comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series.
Padres manager Bob Melvin defends Trent Grisham's ninth-inning bunt in NLCS loss to Phillies
Viewers were perplexed as Trent Grisham dropped down a bunt with the San Diego Padres threatening in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS.
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5
The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth. Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game. The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park. Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here. ...
Phillies fans in line at Rally House Willow Grove to get NLCS gear
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Phillies fans are wearing their Phillies gear with pride and rushing to buy even more after the Fightins defeated the Padres Sunday night. They lined up at the Rally House Willow Grove to get their hands on some gear.With every single white van that passes, people are jumping out into the street hoping it's the delivery of the championship gear.Fans are amped up to buy shirts, hats and everything else that says "National League Champions."The line stretched around the building and down the block.WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
Why Phillies Owner Thinks He ‘Underpaid’ NLCS MVP Bryce Harper
Phillies star Bryce Harper had team owner John Middleton feeling some type of way after Philadelphia advanced to the World Series following a Game 5 win in the National League Championship Series on Sunday. “I think I’ve underpaid you,” Middleton recalled from his initial postgame conversation with Harper, who signed...
Phillies anthem "Dancing on My Own" deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies will try and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in what will be mut-watch television.
Live blog: Patriots host Bears on Monday Night Football in Foxborough
Bill Belichick has a chance to pass George Halas on the all-time wins list - against Halas' former team. Welcome to Week 7, where the Patriots are set to host the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. After missing the last three games with a high-ankle sprain, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones...
NLCS Game 3: Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead series 2-1
Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a two-run single to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres for a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
Phils win over Padres gets fans talking about World Series
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After Friday night's win, the Phillies are 3-0 at home this postseason. Saturday night, they'll put that perfect playoff record on the line with a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this National League Championship Series.The fans have been a big reason for the home-field advantage. It was another sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park Saturday night with more than 45,000 Phillies fans painting the ballpark red.The atmosphere was electric from start to finish - whether you were in the bank, watching at home or at a local sports bar.How can you not love this...
Bryce Harper’s homer powers Philadelphia Phillies past San Diego Padres and into World Series
Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330 million slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009.
FOX Sports
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m.
Bryce Harper delivers for the Phillies
The Phillies are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 2009, and it turns out paying Bryce Harper $330 million was a pretty good investment. What happened: Harper continued one of the hottest stretches of his career in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres, hitting a two-run bomb in the eighth that ultimately stood as the game- and series-winner.
CBS News
Phillies edge Padres to take 2-1 series lead in NLCS
If you're looking for a place to watch the games, check out the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the Fightins. Games 4 and 5 are also scheduled for this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout...
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres-Phillies, Astros-Yankees
The MLB playoffs continue Sunday with Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1, followed by Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET). Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Padres...
FOX Sports
Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
ESPN
Eagles' Kelce supports Phillies, hugs Phanatic at NLCS Game 3
You think Jason Kelce enjoys being in Philadelphia?. On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles center made an appearance at Game 3 of the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres. And by "made an appearance, "we mean he did the following:. Hugged the Phillie Phanatic. Waved a rally...
NBC Sports
Why Lynch, Shanahan decided to 'gamble' on CMC trade's price
SANTA CLARA -- When 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch traded for Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night, they knew the deal came with a hefty price tag. But while the bevy of draft picks San Francisco gave up for the running back is seen...
20 Years After Moneyball, Cleveland Guardians Excel with Low Payroll, Against the Grain Strategy
The Cleveland Guardians may not have won the World Series in 2022, but Terry Francona's club shocked the baseball world, winning 92 games and an American League Central division title. Like the 2002 'Moneyball' Oakland Athletics, the Guardians thrived in 2022 with a low-payroll and an against-the-grain approach.
