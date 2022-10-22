ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS News

Phillies fans storm the streets to celebrate World Series berth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth and Rhys Hoskins went yard as the Phillies beat the Padres, 4-3, to comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series.
thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5

The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth.  Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game.  The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009.  The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park.  Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here.  ...
CBS Philly

Phillies fans in line at Rally House Willow Grove to get NLCS gear

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Phillies fans are wearing their Phillies gear with pride and rushing to buy even more after the Fightins defeated the Padres Sunday night. They lined up at the Rally House Willow Grove to get their hands on some gear.With every single white van that passes, people are jumping out into the street hoping it's the delivery of the championship gear.Fans are amped up to buy shirts, hats and everything else that says "National League Champions."The line stretched around the building and down the block.WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
NESN

Why Phillies Owner Thinks He ‘Underpaid’ NLCS MVP Bryce Harper

Phillies star Bryce Harper had team owner John Middleton feeling some type of way after Philadelphia advanced to the World Series following a Game 5 win in the National League Championship Series on Sunday. “I think I’ve underpaid you,” Middleton recalled from his initial postgame conversation with Harper, who signed...
CBS Philly

Phils win over Padres gets fans talking about World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After Friday night's win, the Phillies are 3-0 at home this postseason. Saturday night, they'll put that perfect playoff record on the line with a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this National League Championship Series.The fans have been a big reason for the home-field advantage. It was another sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park Saturday night with more than 45,000 Phillies fans painting the ballpark red.The atmosphere was electric from start to finish - whether you were in the bank, watching at home or at a local sports bar.How can you not love this...
FOX Sports

ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m.
Axios

Bryce Harper delivers for the Phillies

The Phillies are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 2009, and it turns out paying Bryce Harper $330 million was a pretty good investment. What happened: Harper continued one of the hottest stretches of his career in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres, hitting a two-run bomb in the eighth that ultimately stood as the game- and series-winner.
CBS News

Phillies edge Padres to take 2-1 series lead in NLCS

If you're looking for a place to watch the games, check out the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the Fightins. Games 4 and 5 are also scheduled for this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout...
FOX Sports

Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
ESPN

Eagles' Kelce supports Phillies, hugs Phanatic at NLCS Game 3

You think Jason Kelce enjoys being in Philadelphia?. On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles center made an appearance at Game 3 of the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres. And by "made an appearance, "we mean he did the following:. Hugged the Phillie Phanatic. Waved a rally...
NBC Sports

Why Lynch, Shanahan decided to 'gamble' on CMC trade's price

SANTA CLARA -- When 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch traded for Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night, they knew the deal came with a hefty price tag. But while the bevy of draft picks San Francisco gave up for the running back is seen...
