Branson city officials are moving forward on a project to turn an old theatre building into a public safety complex. The city officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater, 2255 Gretna Rd., on October 18. Since then, renovations have begun on the building, which will be the headquarters of the Branson Police Department. It will also house the Branson Fire Department’s administration, an emergency operations center and an integrated dispatch center.

BRANSON, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO