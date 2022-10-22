ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Great Scott! Watch Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd Celebrate The Musical Heading To Broadway With The Production’s Doc Brown

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nK71K_0iiRSxdN00
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As 1985’s Back To The Future remains one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, the concept has been adapted into a musical, which has made waves in England since it premiered in Manchester in early 2020. Following its success across the pond, Back to the Future: The Musical is heading to Broadway next summer, and Christopher Lloyd pitched in to celebrate its upcoming New York debut.

Lloyd, who famously played Doc Brown in the Back To The Future trilogy and remains an iconic symbol of the film all these years later, joined Back To The Future: The Musical's Doc Brown to promote its move to the U.S., and it’s pretty heavy. Check it out:

Great Scott! Jump into the DeLorean Time Machine and set your time circuits to August 3, 2023 for the official Broadway opening of Back to the Future: The Musical starring Roger Bart and Hugh Coles at the Winter Garden Theatre! #BacktotheFutureDay https://t.co/2TCPXjzF84 pic.twitter.com/aQaK1ot5CKOctober 21, 2022

In the 30-second teaser for the musical shared on Twitter, Christopher Lloyd appears as himself selling the DeLorean time machine to Roger Bart’s Doc Brown. When Brown asks him whether it’ll get to 88 miles per hour, Lloyd has a sparkle in his eye as he says “Trust me.” Brown name-drops the particular theatre the story will hold residency in, The Winter Garden Theatre, and gets in the car to say “I’ll be back in no time” while he test drives the vehicle.

Lloyd then says he highly doubts he’ll be back, quipping he thinks he’ll be at the Winter Garden for a “long time.” It’s a dialogue that mirrors some of the phrasing we’ve heard before in the original Back To The Future films. And seeing the original Doc Brown send off the stage actor ahead of its Broadway run is seriously the best way the musical could sell itself.

As the advertisement shares, Back to the Future: The Musical will officially come to Broadway on August 3, 2023 and tickets are already going on sale next week starting October 28. The musical will star Roger Bart as Doc Brown, who has been the only actor to play the role thus far, following being a Tony award winner for playing Snoopy in the 1999 revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and the voice behind Hercules’ “Go The Distance” track, among other career achievements.

Playing the role of George McFly is Hugh Coles, who also originated the role when the musical debuted in 2020. The casting for Marty McFly, of course originated by Michael J. Fox, has yet to be revealed, but will be “announced shortly,” per a press release. The book for Back To The Future: The Musical was written by Bob Gale, who co-wrote the original movie with Robert Zemeckis.

The musical features original music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, along with use of iconic songs from the movie like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” And fun fact, when Michael J. Fox filmed the Johnny B. Goode sequence for the movie, it took him four weeks to prepare for it, so imagine someone paying tribute to it night by night.

Over the years, the Back To The Future filmmakers have been insistent on the ‘80s movie never getting a reboot. That said, the story is certainly getting new life on the stage, and a Broadway run will be huge for the production. And we live in a world where the DeLorean cars are actually getting made again. Great Scott, Back to the Future fans!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Back to the Future: The Musical Announces Broadway Dates with the Help of Christopher Lloyd

Performances of Back to the Future: The Musical begin at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on June 30, 2023, ahead of an Aug. 3 opening Great Scott! Back to the Future: The Musical is officially coming to Broadway this summer. On Friday, producers for the musical stage adaptation of the beloved 1985 film announced that the show — which premiered in the West End in 2021 and went on to win the 2022 Olivier Award for best new musical — will tread the boards this summer, with performances beginning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

"Back to the Future" musical will arrive on Broadway in 2023

NEW YORK -- Broadway is heading "Back to the Future."A new musical based on the 1985 movie will begin performances June 30, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Actor Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movie, joined actor Roger Bart, who will play the character on Broadway, for the announcement.Joining Bart on Broadway is Hugh Coles as George McFly. Bart and Coles both starred in the musical in London.Additional Broadway casting, included who will be playing the role of Marty McFly, will be announced at a later date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
Complex

Adam Sandler’s Daughters Cast Alongside Father in Upcoming Netflix Film

Adam Sandler’s daughters have been cast in his forthcoming Netflix movie. Produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, the film is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 YA novel, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! Sandler’s daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13, are set to both earn $65,000 for their roles, TMZ reports.
TVLine

A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage

The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
epicstream.com

Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Special Added Two Iconic Showbiz Veterans To Play Major Roles

ABC's upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast for its 30th anniversary since receiving the first Academy Award nomination for an animated movie will be proven special with the addition of two iconic personalities. Theater and country music veterans Martin Short and Shania Twain will join the show to bring two major roles to life.
KIDO Talk Radio

Everything New on HBO Max in November

Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy Takes Pride In Having Cast Older Women In His Limited Series For Netflix

Ryan Murphy sat down with the female cast members of The Watcher to reflect on the true crime genre and discuss who may have been the true voyeur who inspired his Netflix limited series. But first, Murphy was happy to take credit for accomplishing what few — if any — Hollywood projects try to accomplish these days: casting not one, but five women of a certain age. “People are always writing articles about how there are no roles for women over 40,” Murphy said to stars Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow and Nova Dumezweni. “That’s not true …...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy