Town of Twin Brooks Council Proceedings, October 11, 2022
The Town of Twin Brooks conducted its monthly meeting October 11, 2022 with Wiseman and Larsen in attendance. Wiseman called the meeting to order. Minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. A motion was made by Wiseman and seconded by Larson to approve finance repot. The board approved...
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KXLG News reported a bookkeeper from Watertown has been accused of embezzling over $150,000 from two of her former employers. According to court documents filed with the U.S. District Attorney’s office, Watertown resident Reva Plunkett made 13 withdrawals from business accounts at Doug’s Anchor Marine and Brotherhood Arms spanning seven years. The checks ranging from $1,034 to $19,525 were disguised as payments to vendors; however, the court documents say the money actually went into Plunkett’s personal account.
Summit School District 54-6 Board Proceedings, October 12, 2022
Members present: Lisa Amdahl, Tamijo Bronson, Mark Miller, Carrie Rauen, and Jevon Zirbel. Also present: Beth Hills, Kristina Rabine, Ciera Schwinger, Mike Schmidt and Kaitlyn Christofferson. At 6:01 p.m. Chairman Amdahl called the meeting to order. Kaitlyn Christofferson recognized a conflict of interest with September Claims, Tamijo Bronson and Carrie...
