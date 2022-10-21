WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KXLG News reported a bookkeeper from Watertown has been accused of embezzling over $150,000 from two of her former employers. According to court documents filed with the U.S. District Attorney’s office, Watertown resident Reva Plunkett made 13 withdrawals from business accounts at Doug’s Anchor Marine and Brotherhood Arms spanning seven years. The checks ranging from $1,034 to $19,525 were disguised as payments to vendors; however, the court documents say the money actually went into Plunkett’s personal account.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO