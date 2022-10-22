Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 23
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 23.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day. This is the first time these records will be available...
WHSV
JMU fans celebrate homecoming, reflect on programs progress
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) students and alumni were out in full force on campus for Saturday’s homecoming game. “I think people are seeing what the team is about and what they’re capable of and I think everybody knew it but now we’re actually showing it,” Chuck Appel, JMU class of 1987 said.
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
cbs19news
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
WHSV
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
cbs19news
UVA Baseball splits exhibition game against Maryland
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Check out the highlights from UVA baseball's fall exhibition against Maryland. The 'Hoos split the day with the terps as Maryland comes out on top 5-4 in the first 7 innings while UVA presses on to win 18-0 in the back half.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
WSLS
Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase
ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase. Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.
WSET
Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby Towns
LURAY, Va – Whether you're just visiting our beautiful area, or are lucky enough to live here year-round, there's plenty to do and see before the month of November arrives!. Join the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) on Thursday, October 27th from 6-8pm for some spook-tacular fun! They are having a FREE Red Ribbon Rave at Hawksbill Recreation Park. Teens are invited to socialize, dance and play games. And while teens are having fun, parents are invited to join PACA for its “Hidden in Plain Sight” program, to learn about new drug trends and how they are concealed. This is vital information for all parents to have, for keeping their kiddos healthy and safe! To learn more, donate or get involved with PACA’s mission and events, call (540) 742-9386, visit their web site, https://pagecoalition.org, or follow them on Facebook @Pageallianceforcommunityaction.
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 ran off the left side of the highway near the 117 mile marker and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
WHSV
Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday. The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space. “We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important...
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
WHSV
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street. CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.
Comments / 0