Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brad Birch is Confident in Gateway’s Championship Hopes
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Brad Birch and the Gateway Gators dominated Norwin on Friday night 42-10. The Gators claimed a win on “Senior Night,” and clinched their playoff spot in the process. This win not only helped the Gators clinch a playoff spot but helped them get back on-track after their disappointing loss to McKeesport last week.
Kiski Area rides strong 2nd half to playoff win
The Gateway boys soccer team had designs, as the No. 12 seed, of taking down No. 5 Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game Saturday at Kiski Area’s Richard Dilts Stadium. But the veteran Cavaliers, with eight seniors in the starting lineup, didn’t let their opportunity to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brandon Banks is playing with a chip on his shoulder and leading dominant Aliquippa defense
Bridgeville– When Aliquippa faced off with Chartiers Valley, it pinned CV star, and Penn State commit Lamont Payne up against Aliquippa junior cornerback Brandon Banks. Banks has received FBS attention, but not quite to the level of Penn State, and you could tell that he entered the game with a chip on his shoulder, knowing he would spend most of the night on the big-name recruit.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup
No. 13 IUP Rolls Past Seton Hill, Stays Undefeated. After a two-game road swing, Indiana (Pa.) returned home as the Crimson Hawks continued their offensive onslaught, beating Seton Hill 44-7. While the running game typically plays a large part in the Crimson Hawks’ success, it was mainly quarterback Mak Sexton...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 13 Montour upsets No. 4 Franklin Regional in 1st round
As patient and prodding as it was, Montour’s gameplan also was simplistic. Stack the box early and put the offensive attack on a low simmer until the Spartans got better acquainted with Franklin Regional. Once that happened, they could turn up the heat. Sophomore Andrew Prunier understood the assignment...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Demolishes Notre Dame in another ACC Sweep at Home
PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt dominated yet again in ACC Play, with a sweep over Notre Dame on Friday night at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers’ (19-2 overall, 9-0 ACC) win over the Fighting Irish (9-10 overall, 4-5 ACC) is the 12th straight overall and is the third straight in the series. Sophomore outside hitter Julianna Dalton said that the Panthers prepared well and that the sweep was a result of their hard work this entire week.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Aliquippa Dominates Chartiers Valley, 61-7
COLLIER TWP., Pa. — While James Franklin may have been in attendance to view Chartiers Valley star and Penn State commit Lamont Payne, he may as well have been getting a scouting edge on the host of talented athletes on the undefeated Aliquippa football team. Behind three touchdowns from...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Keystone Oaks Takes Control of Century Conference with 35-21 Win over Washington
DORMONT, Pa. — Keystone Oaks has put themselves in the drivers seat in the Class-2A WPIAL Century Conference with a 35-21 over Washington on Friday night at Dormont Memorial Stadium. Keystone Oaks (7-2) can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Class-2A WPIAL Century Conference with a win over Brentwood on the road next Friday night. Washington (6-3) has already clinched a playoff spot. The Prexies game against McGuffey next Friday night will decide where Washington is seeded in the playoffs.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
Pennsylvania Almanac
St. Louise de Marillac School alum returns to speak about FBLA
While there was no chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for Jack Sabo in middle school, he hopes to encourage the students who now have that chance to take the opportunity to join. Sabo graduated from St. Louise de Marillac in Upper St. Clair in May 2019,...
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
Man charged after August shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in August in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The victim was shot in the chest and lower extremities, according to police. According to Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23
There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb
PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multi-vehicle accident backs up Banksville Road
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Banksville Road reopened Saturday night after a three-car accident shut it down for a short time in the South Hills.We're told two people were injured but refused medical treatment.
butlerradio.com
Street Sweeper And Box Truck Collide On Rt. 228
One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash Friday morning on Route 228 in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center at 10 a.m. for an accident involving a street sweeper and a box truck at the intersection of Route 228 and Adams Ridge.
wtae.com
Large fire breaks out in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood
Firefighters were dispatched to a large fire in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood Friday morning. A photo sent in by a viewer shows flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Vine and Colwell Street. Pittsburgh police said the home was abandoned and firefighters were able to bring it under control after 8 a.m.
Giant Eagle looking to fill 1,400 positions at hiring event
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event at all its Pittsburgh-area locations to try and fill more than 1,400 open positions. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at all Giant Eagles and Market Districts. The company said candidates will be able to interview in-store and have the opportunity to receive same-day offers. Giant Eagle said there's a range of opportunities from hourly jobs to leadership roles. It's trying to fill positions like cake decorators, bakers and meat cutters.The company is encouraging anyone who's interested to look at open positions online and apply to be pre-scheduled for an interview.
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Car Crashes Into Porch
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a car crashed into a house overnight. The accident happened Friday around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Mars-Evans City Road—which is about a half-mile past Marburger Road. When crews arrived they found the vehicle went off the road...
