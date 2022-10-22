ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Lebanon-Express

Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar...
CORDELE, GA
Lebanon-Express

Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools....
Lebanon-Express

Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It's not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state's rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a...
IDAHO STATE

