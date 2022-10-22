A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.

INDIANA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO