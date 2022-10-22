Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Louisville rallies, runs away from Pitt in 4th quarter
Malik Cunningham passed for two touchdowns and Kei’Trel Clark returned a fumble 59 yards for a score late in the
Final Stats: Louisville defeats Pittsburgh, 24-10
Louisville's defense led the way on Saturday night, securing four turnovers including a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Kei'Trel Clark to secure a 24-10 win over visiting Pittsburgh. Louisville improves to 4-3 overall, 2-3 in ACC play. Pittsburgh drops to 4-3, 1-2. Pregame Note: UofL running back Tiyon...
Four Takeaways From Pitt's Rout of Clarion
The Pitt Panthers debuted a retooled roster in a blowout win over Clarion.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup
No. 13 IUP Rolls Past Seton Hill, Stays Undefeated. After a two-game road swing, Indiana (Pa.) returned home as the Crimson Hawks continued their offensive onslaught, beating Seton Hill 44-7. While the running game typically plays a large part in the Crimson Hawks’ success, it was mainly quarterback Mak Sexton...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt-Virginia Tech GameDay Notebook – October 22
Pitt’s stretch of prime time conference games, on the road, begins tonight at Cardinal Stadium against Louisville. It’s a pivotal time of the season in which Pitt can reaffirm its status as a ACC Coastal contender entering North Carolina. Kickoff tonight is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network. Follow along for coverage all day today with Pittsburgh Sports Now.
Kiski Area rides strong 2nd half to playoff win
The Gateway boys soccer team had designs, as the No. 12 seed, of taking down No. 5 Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game Saturday at Kiski Area’s Richard Dilts Stadium. But the veteran Cavaliers, with eight seniors in the starting lineup, didn’t let their opportunity to...
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne routs Central Connecticut State, 30-6
After a three-game losing streak, the Dukes got back on track on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 30-6 victory over Central Connecticut State at Arute Field in New Britain, Conn. Duquesne is now 2-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. With the loss, Central Connecticut dropped to 0-7.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 2.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
voiceofmotown.com
Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Ambridge knocks off defending champs
Will Gruca, Chris Woten and Ryan Lambert had goals and goalkeeper Evan Scheib picked up the shutout to lead No. 11 Ambridge (12-6-1) to a 3-0 victory over defending champion No. 6 Hampton (12-7) in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round boys soccer playoff game Saturday. Ambridge will meet No. 3 Thomas Jefferson in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Ligonier, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Imani Christian Academy football team will have a game with Ligonier Valley High School on October 22, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Players switch positions, pace offense as Bethel Park tops South Fayette, clinches playoff spot
Bethel Park was without its top running back, Austin Caye, on Friday night at South Fayette Stadium, but the conference-leading Black Hawks still clinched a playoff spot in the Class 5A Allegheny Six with a 28-9 win. The Black Hawks (8-1, 4-0) used two 100-plus-yard rushing efforts to seal a...
12-15 cars vandalized at local high school football game; charges pending
A school resource officer plans to file charges after several cars were vandalized at a local high school football game Friday.
Pennsylvania Almanac
St. Louise de Marillac School alum returns to speak about FBLA
While there was no chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for Jack Sabo in middle school, he hopes to encourage the students who now have that chance to take the opportunity to join. Sabo graduated from St. Louise de Marillac in Upper St. Clair in May 2019,...
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
matadornetwork.com
You Can Stay Overnight at a Frank Lloyd Wright House in Pittsburgh’s Polymath Park
Pittsburgh is known for many things: a fierce loyalty to local sports teams, French fries on salads (yes, it’s a thing), and Andy Warhol, to name a few. It’s a city with more than 200 overcast days on average, and is divided by three rivers and 446 bridges that criss-cross 90 neighborhoods. Recently, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a tech hub with business owners that have received an injection of venture capital that has made the city, once again, a place of industry.
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
Comments / 0