Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Final Stats: Louisville defeats Pittsburgh, 24-10

Louisville's defense led the way on Saturday night, securing four turnovers including a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Kei'Trel Clark to secure a 24-10 win over visiting Pittsburgh. Louisville improves to 4-3 overall, 2-3 in ACC play. Pittsburgh drops to 4-3, 1-2. Pregame Note: UofL running back Tiyon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup

No. 13 IUP Rolls Past Seton Hill, Stays Undefeated. After a two-game road swing, Indiana (Pa.) returned home as the Crimson Hawks continued their offensive onslaught, beating Seton Hill 44-7. While the running game typically plays a large part in the Crimson Hawks’ success, it was mainly quarterback Mak Sexton...
GREENSBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt-Virginia Tech GameDay Notebook – October 22

Pitt’s stretch of prime time conference games, on the road, begins tonight at Cardinal Stadium against Louisville. It’s a pivotal time of the season in which Pitt can reaffirm its status as a ACC Coastal contender entering North Carolina. Kickoff tonight is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network. Follow along for coverage all day today with Pittsburgh Sports Now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne routs Central Connecticut State, 30-6

After a three-game losing streak, the Dukes got back on track on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 30-6 victory over Central Connecticut State at Arute Field in New Britain, Conn. Duquesne is now 2-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. With the loss, Central Connecticut dropped to 0-7.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 2.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineer Player Shares Heart-Breaking Message With Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, who has struggled with injuries during his entire career with the West Virginia Mountaineers, may have played his last down as a college football player. O’Laughlin, the team’s starting tight end, has 37 receptions, 292 yards and 1 touchdown during...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Ambridge knocks off defending champs

Will Gruca, Chris Woten and Ryan Lambert had goals and goalkeeper Evan Scheib picked up the shutout to lead No. 11 Ambridge (12-6-1) to a 3-0 victory over defending champion No. 6 Hampton (12-7) in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round boys soccer playoff game Saturday. Ambridge will meet No. 3 Thomas Jefferson in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
AMBRIDGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Ligonier, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Imani Christian Academy football team will have a game with Ligonier Valley High School on October 22, 2022, 08:00:00.
LIGONIER, PA
wccsradio.com

RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
INDIANA, PA
matadornetwork.com

You Can Stay Overnight at a Frank Lloyd Wright House in Pittsburgh’s Polymath Park

Pittsburgh is known for many things: a fierce loyalty to local sports teams, French fries on salads (yes, it’s a thing), and Andy Warhol, to name a few. It’s a city with more than 200 overcast days on average, and is divided by three rivers and 446 bridges that criss-cross 90 neighborhoods. Recently, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a tech hub with business owners that have received an injection of venture capital that has made the city, once again, a place of industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA

