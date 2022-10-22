Cory Hardrict is declaring his love for his estranged wife, Tia Mowry. Fans were shocked at the news that Mowry filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage, two children, and 22 years together in total. She cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce paperwork, noted the couple has a prenup, and wants a judge to enforce that neither or them pay spousal support or alimony to one another. The Family Reunion star also requests joint physical and legal custody of their two children: their 11-year-old son Cree – and their 4-year-old daughter Cairo. As of now, things appear to be amicable, with both sharing nice comments on one another's social media posts. And Hardrict is letting the world know that Mowry is still his lady…at least legally.

5 DAYS AGO