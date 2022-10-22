ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
E! News

Ant Anstead Claps Back at Critics Calling Him Out for Posting Pics of Son Hudson

Watch: Ant Anstead CLAPS BACK at Critics Calling Out New Pics of Son. Ant Anstead is telling his haters to hit the road. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host has been locked in a heated custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack over their 3-year-old son Hudson, who he claims has been "exploited" by being featured in the Flip or Flop star's paid social media posts. So, when he posted several candid family snaps on Oct. 13, Instagram users called him out.
Page Six

Heather and Terry Dubrow cozy up in public amid cheating rumors

Heather and Terry Dubrow are proving they’re the happiest couple on Earth. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” twosome spent Saturday at Disneyland, where they put on a united front just one day after shutting down cheating rumors. Paparazzi captured the pair smiling, hugging and holding each other throughout the Anaheim, Calif., theme park, where they were seen walking around with family and friends. At one point, Heather and Terry decided to skip out on a water ride, instead opting to stay back, converse and cuddle. Both were dressed in all-black athleisure ensembles, which Heather completed with a white windbreaker. On Friday, “Fancy Pants” quieted...
ANAHEIM, CA
People

Todd Chrisley Says His Family 'Needed' the Years-Long Estrangement from Daughter Lindsie Chrisley

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Todd Chrisley says he's "thankful and grateful for the estrangement" that occurred with his daughter For the first time ever, the Chrisley family is coming together to discuss Lindsie Chrisley's estrangement. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at PodcastOne's new Chrisley Confessions episode, Lindsie, 33, joins parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, as well as sister Savannah Chrisley, to discuss the "family fight" that became "publicized." In doing so, the famous bunch details their "pain" but also "where we are, where we've been [and] where we...
Page Six

Ant Anstead defends posting pictures of son Hudson amid Christina Haack drama

Ant Anstead is defending his decision to post pictures of son Hudson after calling out Christina Haack. When the “Wheeler Dealers” host shared family photos with his father and 3-year-old on Thursday, Instagram trolls blasted him for showing the toddler. “How is you posting pictures of Hudson with your family any different than Christina posting pictures of Hudson with her family?” one user asked. Another wondered, “Why is Hudson on your IG?? But mom can’t have him on hers???🤷‍♀️” Anstead, 43, clapped back with comments of his own, clarifying that he only requested that Haack, 39, not “exploit” their son’s image. “She’s had 25 weeks...
Popculture

Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Says 'I Love My Wife' Amid Divorce

Cory Hardrict is declaring his love for his estranged wife, Tia Mowry. Fans were shocked at the news that Mowry filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage, two children, and 22 years together in total. She cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce paperwork, noted the couple has a prenup, and wants a judge to enforce that neither or them pay spousal support or alimony to one another. The Family Reunion star also requests joint physical and legal custody of their two children: their 11-year-old son Cree – and their 4-year-old daughter Cairo. As of now, things appear to be amicable, with both sharing nice comments on one another's social media posts. And Hardrict is letting the world know that Mowry is still his lady…at least legally.
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Shows off Baby Bump Amid Announcing Pregnancy With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Baby on the way! Kaley Cuoco has unveiled her burgeoning baby bump after announcing she and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. On Oct. 11, the actress, 36, captioned her Instagram photos of the couple's sex reveal cake with "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,💕" adding, "Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" In the same post, The Flight Attendant star shared a Polaroid mirror selfie showing her bare stomach while Pelphrey, 40, held onto her small bump. The Ozark actor uploaded some of the same heart-warming pictures, including one of the pair kissing and holding "Papa bear" and "Mama bear" mugs. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀," he wrote on Instagram. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

