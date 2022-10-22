ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oceanacountypress.com

News alert: Firefighters battle lakeshore grass fire.

PENTWATER — Fire crews responded to a grass fire in the area of Timber Shores Drive along the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday, Oct. 22, around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters on scene reported that the fire spread to a large deck amidst wind gusts of 20 mph.
PENTWATER, MI
whtc.com

Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
MUSKEGON, MI
927thevan.com

John Charles Weaver

John Charles Weaver 71, of South Haven, Michigan, passed away on October 18, 2022, at the Wings Home in Allegan, Michigan. Born December 8, 1950, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James and Ruth (Hennick) Weaver. John was a strong, funny, and loving family man. In his spare time, he enjoyed flying and cabinet-making. John was an extremely smart, level-headed man who accomplished many things in his life, like earning his MBA and Ph.D. in Food Science. To many, John was known as the “Go to Guy.” His departure from this world has left a hole in the hearts of many.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy