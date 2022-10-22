Read full article on original website
Ottawa Co. Road Commission adds 4-way stops to 2 troubled intersections
Crews from the Ottawa County Road Commission are making changes to two key intersections across the county in the name of safety.
MSP: man injured in serious highway crash
A 30-year-old man from Holland suffered a head injury after hitting a tree, according to MSP troopers.
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
Deputies: 1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University Sunday morning that injured a person.
oceanacountypress.com
News alert: Firefighters battle lakeshore grass fire.
PENTWATER — Fire crews responded to a grass fire in the area of Timber Shores Drive along the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday, Oct. 22, around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters on scene reported that the fire spread to a large deck amidst wind gusts of 20 mph.
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
Three injured in serious crash near Holland
Two people were critically injured and another was moderately injured in a crash near Holland Thursday, deputies say.
927thevan.com
Another Reported Shooting Incident in Off-Campus Housing Near GVSU; One Wounded
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 23, 2022) – For the third time in this fall semester, there has been a reported shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a patrol unit in the area of the Alpine...
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
Ottawa County authorities investigating police impersonator who robbed woman during fake stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in West Michigan are on the hunt for a man pretending to be a police officer. A 56-year-old Muskegon woman called 911 around 1 a.m. Thursday to report someone impersonating a police officer had pulled her over, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. The...
Walker police: Man charged after assaulting two officers
A man accused of reckless driving assaulted two officers before being arrested Thursday, police say.
whtc.com
Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
Police officer’s court hearing in killing of Patrick Lyoya makes courthouse security a priority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Supporters for Patrick Lyoya and the police officer charged with killing him are expected inside the Kent County Courthouse this week for a key court hearing in the murder case. While security always is important inside of a courthouse for cases where emotions run high,...
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
A missing family was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home, police confirmed.
New signs coming to Grand Rapids skywalk system and street corners
If you've ever walked through the skywalk system in downtown Grand Rapids and gotten lost, you aren't alone.
927thevan.com
John Charles Weaver
John Charles Weaver 71, of South Haven, Michigan, passed away on October 18, 2022, at the Wings Home in Allegan, Michigan. Born December 8, 1950, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James and Ruth (Hennick) Weaver. John was a strong, funny, and loving family man. In his spare time, he enjoyed flying and cabinet-making. John was an extremely smart, level-headed man who accomplished many things in his life, like earning his MBA and Ph.D. in Food Science. To many, John was known as the “Go to Guy.” His departure from this world has left a hole in the hearts of many.
Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
To The Point: 78th and 79th House Districts races
“To The Point" episode for the weekend of Oct. 22.
