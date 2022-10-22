John Charles Weaver 71, of South Haven, Michigan, passed away on October 18, 2022, at the Wings Home in Allegan, Michigan. Born December 8, 1950, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James and Ruth (Hennick) Weaver. John was a strong, funny, and loving family man. In his spare time, he enjoyed flying and cabinet-making. John was an extremely smart, level-headed man who accomplished many things in his life, like earning his MBA and Ph.D. in Food Science. To many, John was known as the “Go to Guy.” His departure from this world has left a hole in the hearts of many.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO